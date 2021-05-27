Cancel
GameStop to launch Ethereum-backed NFT platform; seeks engineers, gamers

By Ibukun Ogundare
crypto-news-flash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameStop plans to launch an Ethereum-based NFT platform. The electronics retailer seeks engineers, designers, gamers, marketers, and community leaders to join the team. Electronics retail company GameStop is making its way into the non-fungible token (NFT) space as it plans to launch an NFT platform. To that effect, the company is building a team to launch the NFT platform based on Ethereum. Already, the video game retailer has launched a new website under the domain name- nft.gamestop.com. The website, which was unveiled on the 25th of May, features the phrase, “Power to the players. Power to the creators. Power to the collectors.”

