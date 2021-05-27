Cancel
Video Games

Warzone Solos Become Competitive Again With Bertha Spawn Rate Reduced

estnn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cargo Trucks are finally gone, and Solo’s are back to their best. Warzone has brought endless hours of gameplay to fans of Call of Duty since its release. While it features many different ways to play, some are better than others. As a result, Solos have been a major issue from the start. Solo Warzone matches tend to see many players using the Cargo Trucks, or “Bertha’s”. This means that matches can often end with three or more players all in vehicles in the final circle. This makes Solos impossible to win if you don't have one yourself.

Where to find trucks in Warzone solos

If you want to know where to find a Warzone cargo trucks in solos we can help. The Warzone truck spawns have been nerfed in solos after dominating the end game and finding one is now a lot harder. These vehicles in Call of Duty Warzone are somewhat infamous, as solo players have used them to outlast the competition since they’re difficult to take down. While playing in team-based modes, the trucks are less viable because it doesn’t take much time to destroy one if a full squad works together. But in solos, the cargo trucks were so overpowered that the latest Warzone patch has nerfed their spawn rate from around 20 to only five per match.
Call of Duty: Warzone dev hints at reducing lens flare

A Call of Duty: Warzone dev has suggested a lens flare fix might be on the way. Just below, Call of Duty: Warzone lead visual effects artist Reed Shingledecker commented on an article over the weekend, which claimed players were struggling with the lens flare produced by the sun on the Verdansk 84 map. Shingledecker reacts to the news with some surprise, before confirming that he can pretty easily "tone down" the lens flare produced by the sun if needed.
Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Raven has stepped in to nerf Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta. Today's update reduces the cargo truck spawn rates for the battle royale's solo mode to five (static) from a range of 16 to 20. As Eurogamer reported earlier this month, Call of Duty: Warzone players have been...
Call Of Duty WARZONE: REDUCE RECOIL On EVERY WEAPON! (WARZONE Tips & Tricks)

This is how to eliminate RECOIL on EVERY Weapon in COD WARZONE!. ● Use code “Immortal” for 10% of your Gamer Advantage order! ► https://gameradvantage.com/?ref=Immortal. ● Subscribe and join the Immortals today! ► http://bit.ly/SubToImmortal. ● Use Code "Immortal" for 10% off your GFUEL order ► https://gfuel.ly/2I2TTXT. ● Use Code 'Immortal"...
Chain those headshots with Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

There are times when all you want to do is lay low, look down the sights and chain together a string of the finest headshots. And when those times call, it’s games like Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 that delivers. Available to purchase and download right now, Sniper Ghost Warrior...
Aragami 2 Launches September 17, Gameplay Trailer

Lince Works have announced the release date for action stealth game Aragami 2, along with a new gameplay trailer. As one of the last of the elite Aragami warrior clan, you use Shadow Essence to command darkness itself to assassinate your foes. The only risk is your body and mind.
VR Battle Royale ‘POPULATION: ONE’ Adds Team Deathmatch

First to 30 kills wins in this limited time game mode coming soon to Oculus Quest and SteamVR headsets. Developer BigBox VR Inc. (Smashbox Arena) this week announced the latest update to its popular VR battle royale game POPULATION: ONE. Beginning tomorrow, players can dive into a brand new game...
Necromunda: Hired Gun Review – A Buggy Trip to the Underhive

Games Workshop has found success with an impressively wide range of video game genres, and yet, there’s never really been a great first-person-shooter set in the Warhammer universe. A bit odd considering the franchise’s obsession with giant guns! Enter Necromunda: Hired Gun, the latest effort from Streum On Studio, who previously tried (and largely failed) to do the Warhammer shooter thing with 2016’s Space Hulk: Deathwing.
Samurai Shodown Adds Shiro Tokisada Amakusa to Roster with New Trailer

Game company SNK has finally added one of the strongest and most popular villain of all time in the series, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa, to video game Samurai Shodown. Amakusa has become a legendary foe to defeat in the classic games of the series due to his unnatural abilities and his tricky weapon, the flying orb or officially called the Gadamer Gem. Just like in the past, his attacks here are so formidable and very tricky to avoid. As a player who controls him, it will be quite tricky to unleash the right kind of attacks to torture their enemies.
PUBG Update 12.1 Arrives Today For PC Gamers

Update 12.1 arrives for PUBG players on PC today and brings with it a remaster of Miramar, El Solitario themed outfits, a new weapon, a new vehicle, a new 2-month leaderboard and much more. Console players will have to wait a little longer with the update arriving on June 10. You can check out the new update video below….
FFG: Arkham Horror: TCG Is Changing Their Expansion Roll Outs

Fantasy Flight Games is changing the way they are rolling out their next Arkham Horror: The Card Game Expansions. It’s a brave new world. Things are shaking up in the lands of Arkham Horror. FFG has announced the next campaign for Arkham Horror: The Card Game – and it’s getting TWO expansions at once. Yep. You read that right. But it’s not just two expansions, it’s an entirely new delivery method for the campaign as well. This could be a game changer for their LCG line.