Bluzelle 2.0 – The Past, Present and Future of the Creator Economy

By blockchainnews
crypto-news-flash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen a lot in the three years since Bluzelle started. In the past twelve months we’ve witnessed the rise of three trends:. Defi as a true alternative to the existing financial systems. The emergence of NFTs as a way to manage intellectual property. The distancing of publishing from the...

www.crypto-news-flash.com
#Smart Contracts#Data Science#Data Redundancy#The Creator#Creative Artists#Web Developers#Blockchain#Visual Artists#Bluzelle 2 0#Tps#Icon Redesign#Staking Cross#Evm#Binance Smart Chain#Bluzelle Replication#First Defi Dex#Ibc Mainnet#Cosmos#Nft#Evolution
Softwarecryptonewsz.com

Bluzelle 2.0 Scalable Solution Goes Live in Major Product Upgrade

Decentralized database provider, Bluzelle is releasing a set of new features and updates to fully support the creator economy and build a resilient system of file storage and sharing. Moving to Bluzelle 2.0 gives users increased control, quality and insight into their content universe. While decentralized finance is flourishing, and...
Computerszycrypto.com

Bluzelle 2.0: The Emergence of The Creator Economy Through Decentralization

Bluzelle protocol has officially upgraded to version 2.0 with the addition of NFT file storage among the latest features. The team behind the Bluzelle network designed it to have a high throughput of up to 10k transactions per second. As a result, the protocol is capable of storing and retrieving decentralized NFT file storage at a lightning speed, according to the company.
Technologycryptofinancialtimes.com

Role Of Blockchain In Intellectual Property Management

Blockchain technology can be helpful to check the legitimacy of IP job ownership on a secure network. Fremont, CA: Blockchain is a decentralized, distributed ledger technology that keeps track of a digital asset’s origins. It is an information-recording system that is difficult to alter, hack, or cheat.In other words, Blockchain is the system that enables any digital information to be distributed across a network while being time-stamped, unchangeable, and transparent to everyone on the web. Blockchain technology has significant consequences in various fields, including bitcoin, health care, real estate, voting systems, supply chain and logistics, and so on.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

An opportunity to redesign computer architectures

Over the last 70 years business computers have evolved a standard model of computing based around a central processing unit (CPU), main memory (RAM) and data storage. In effect, data is fetched from storage, copied into RAM, where the CPU runs a program to perform data manipulation tasks. Copying data...
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: How artificial intelligence can enhance blockchain platforms

The two often rely on entirely different programming paradigms — and while smart contracts use data sparingly to reduce transaction fees, many AI models process vast amounts of data as well as a large amount of computing resources to make decisions. Oraichain is one of the companies that has been...
Technologyai-summary.com

Summary: The 10 most innovative artificial intelligence companies of 2020

These companies are applying the technology to everything from treating strokes to detecting water leaks to understanding fast-food orders. Graphcore For enabling the next generation of AI applications with its Intelligent Processing Unit AI chip. With Conversational AI and LivePerson’s chat-based support, the company’s clients have seen a two-times increase...
Softwaredevgenius.io

How To Build A Marvelous Tech Stack Of Elasticsearch

A Quick Guide To Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana and Grafana. The capability of full text search is almost a must-have feature for many systems. Thanks to the prevalent use of Google search engine, typing in some text to look for something is a habitual behavior, users simply expect the same functionality when they look for files or records in eCommerce websites and other systems.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia lifts curtain on AI software dev platform, new AI servers at Computex

Nvidia on Monday announced several AI computing initiatives for enterprise AI product development and operation, including unveiling the company’s cloud-hosted Base Command AI software development platform with NetApp and dozens of new x86 servers from leading OEMs that are certified to run Nvidia AI Enterprise software. The Santa Clara, California-based...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Programming with SwiftUI: Create GUI components for all Apple platforms

Programming with SwiftUI: Create GUI components for all Apple platforms. SwiftUI is a framework that can be used to create user interfaces for the various Apple platforms iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. 2019 has Apple presented it at the Worldwide Developer Conference and thus aroused the interest of many iOS and macOS developers.
Internettechnewsinc.com

A Lohr-based startup wants to connect diversity by default

Already a 19-year-old entrepreneur: Domenik Klingenbrunn is fulfilling this dream with his startup Real2Web, which is currently in the incorporation stage. The Lohrer got support from the Starthouse and his father, Oliver, who launched a startup a year and a half ago. The business idea that the 19-year-old developed with...
Computerscrypto-economy.com

Cardano-powered IDO Launchpad To Integrate With Chainlink VRF

Decentralized application [DApp] development on Cardano is edging closer, thanks to the small contract deployment that is racing to the finish line. The developments on the network side were translated positively for its native ADA token. In the latest development, Cardano-powered IDO Launchpad called Ventup is all set to integrate...
SoftwareIT Business Edge

NVIDIA Extends Scope of AI Software Ambitions

This week, during an online Computex trade show, NVIDIA unveiled a platform designed to make it simpler for enterprise IT teams to build and then deploy AI models in a production environment. Developed in collaboration with NetApp, the NVIDIA Base Command Platform can be deployed in an on-premises environment or...
Technologyaithority.com

What is InfoSec: Definition, Trends and Technology

Enterprise security has evolved around two new developments – Information Security and Cybersecurity. We will discuss Information Security and the latest trends in the industry in this article. Information Security typically referred to as InfoSec, could be a set of practices meant to secure information from unauthorized access or alterations,...
Marketsaithority.com

AWS Public Sector Selects Buurst as a Strategic Provider for Smart Data Migration Workloads

Buurst, a leading enterprise-class data performance company, announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector has selected the company as a strategic provider for smart data migration. Buurst’s new Fuusion™ technology enables organizations to accelerate the migration of application workloads to AWS and AWS cloud-native services for data orchestration. “We...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

AKRON, Ohio, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: 20 Core Data Science Concepts for Beginners

A dataset comes in different flavors such as numerical data, categorical data, text data, image data, voice data, and video data. Data wrangling is an important step in data preprocessing and includes several processes like data importing, data cleaning, data structuring, string processing, HTML parsing, handling dates and times, handling missing data, and text mining.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

AR and VR Software Market is Going to Boom | AWS, Google, Autodesk

Latest released the research study on Global AR and VR Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AR and VR Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AR and VR Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Sigma software (United States),Autodesk (United States),PTC (United States),Valve (United States),Unity Technologies (United States),Epic Games (United States),Kentico Software (United States),Mimic Technologies (United States).
Retailforrester.com

Use The Forrester Tech Tide™ To Evaluate Your Retail AI Investment Strategy

Artificial intelligence and analytics are increasingly critical to retailers’ ability to win, serve, and retain their customers. But the landscape of technologies is vast and advancing rapidly, so it can be hard to understand which technologies are overhyped and which have real business value. Retail execs read about initiatives such as Amazon Go and Walmart Intelligent Retail Labs — but how do retailers and brands know which technologies are worth investing in today?
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.