Bluzelle 2.0 – The Past, Present and Future of the Creator Economy

Blockchain technology can be helpful to check the legitimacy of IP job ownership on a secure network. Fremont, CA: Blockchain is a decentralized, distributed ledger technology that keeps track of a digital asset’s origins. It is an information-recording system that is difficult to alter, hack, or cheat.In other words, Blockchain is the system that enables any digital information to be distributed across a network while being time-stamped, unchangeable, and transparent to everyone on the web. Blockchain technology has significant consequences in various fields, including bitcoin, health care, real estate, voting systems, supply chain and logistics, and so on.