Movies

Marvel announces Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics has announced the upcoming launch of Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows, a brand new limited series taking place in Lucasfilm’s High Republic era publishing initiative from the creative team of New York Times Bestselling author Daniel José Older and artist David Wachter. Star Wars:...

www.flickeringmyth.com
ComicsStarTrek.com

IDW Announces Star Trek: The Mirror War, A Year-Long Comic Book Event

For decades, Jean-Luc Picard of Star Trek: The Next Generation has represented an ideal of greatness to science fiction fandom, a character of intelligence, authority, and empathy. Beginning on September 9th, comic book and graphic novel publisher IDW invites readers to witness what the galaxy could be like at the mercy of a Captain Picard whose greatness is measured in cunning and cruelty, courtesy of an all-new event, Star Trek: The Mirror War.
Comicsstarwarsnewsnet.com

Marvel Unlimited: This Week’s Star Wars Releases

Marvel Unlimited is the Star Wars comic publisher’s subscription service. Think of it as like Netflix/Spotify but for Marvel comics. The comics are released on the service three months after they’re released for individual purchase (either physically/digitally). They’ve got the entire canon Marvel Star Wars back catalog in their library...
Moviesfanthatracks.com

Latest excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm

From 29th June’s The High Republic: The Rising Storm, an excerpt from Cavan Scott’s forthcoming novel as Marchion Ro arrives at an unknown frozen planet. Cold had never worried Udi Dis. He had never experienced it growing up, but that had been so long ago now, the tropics of Talor little more than a distant memory. There had been so many worlds since then, so many routes plotted and sold. His father would have been ashamed of the life his son had led, but what else was new. None of this stopped Dis’s breath catching as the Spider’s ramp thudded down on the dusty ground. The cold was intense even here in Rystan’s habitable band, but Dis couldn’t let it show. He wouldn’t. He strode down the ramp wearing a fur-lined cloak and mask to protect his eyes from the wind, the metal clattering beneath his clawed feet, ignoring the chill that sliced through his feathers like a vibroknife.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars Cosplay: ‘Star Wars – The Old Republic’s Darth Maul Strikes Again with Star Wars Fan Film

EA is known for its partnerships with amazing cosplayers for their game releases, and today we’re paying tribute to this elusive Sith Lord with these Darth Maul Cosplays!. There are few cosplayers out there with more skill for capturing the exact likeness of the characters they portray. Maul Cosplay has wowed us for years, playing every strong, dynamic character in the books. Not only does he partner with incredible photographers to show off his work, but he has also partnered with multiple game companies to create official shoots to market their releases.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Maestro: War And Pax #5

The Maestro thought he knew his enemy. He thought he was facing a band of gods. The truth…is so much worse. Maestro: War And Pax (2021-) #5 (of 5) Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
Moviesmassivelyop.com

Star Wars: The Old Republic recaps the making of the Secrets of the Enclave flashpoint

So what precisely goes on in writing a Flashpoint story for Star Wars: The Old Republic? If you’re curious about that, you can get some insight from an internal debrief of writer Caitlin Sullivan Kelly. As the woman responsible for the story behind the Secrets of the Enclave flashpoint, she has some commentary on the overall process and the details of that flashpoint in particular, starting by highlighting the amount of cross-department work involved in making a flashpoint across the whole team compared to a short story.
Moviesgamesradar.com

Star Wars spin-off Rangers of the New Republic is reportedly not in active development

Star Wars spin-off Rangers of the New Republic might be on the back burner. According to Variety, the spin-off "is not currently in active development". The Disney Plus show was first announced in 2020 at Disney's Investor's Day event. It was speculated to focus on Gina Carano's Cara Dune – if that was the case, it wouldn't be all that surprising that the project seems to have been at least temporarily shelved, as Carano and Lucasfilm's working relationship recently came to an end after controversial social media posts from the actor. Carano was also reported to have had her own canceled spin-off.
Moviesmetafilter.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Clone Force 99 try to find somewhere to lay low but a supply run goes awry. Mercenary/assassin Fennec Shand was previously seen in The Mandalorian, and actor Ming-Na Wen returns to voice her here.
NFLgenerationstarwars.com

Generation Star Wars

Showing posts with label the falcon and the winter soldier. Show all posts. I've been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since its humble beginnings with Iron Man, which I watched with my dad back in 2008. Marvel Studios has shared an emotive message spanning its movies past,...
ComicsStarWars.com

It’s a Trap! in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 – Exclusive Preview

Darth Vader seems to be made to suffer. It’s his lot in life. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 — part of Marvel’s epic crossover War of the Bounty Hunters, which explores Boba Fett’s journey to Jabba the Hutt following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back — the formidable Sith Lord limps back to Coruscant to be restored to his full mechanical majesty once more by the grace of his master, Darth Sidious.
TV Seriesgeekfeed.com

Star Wars: Has Rangers of the New Republic Been Cancelled?

When Lucasfilm had announced a bunch of different shows coming to Disney+ like Ahsoka and Visions, one other series that was announced was something called Rangers of the New Republic, and it would have focused on Gina Carano’s ex-rebel trooper Cara Dune. With Carano getting fired by Lucasfilm though, it looks like Rangers has been put on hold.
Moviesthedirect.com

John Boyega Gets Candid About Marvel Studios' Success and Star Wars' Failure With Diversity

Entering Phase 4, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look to change the game even more by further amplifying on-screen representation and diversity. The Infinity Saga introduced a vast amount of heroes and villains into the mix, but Phase 4 will take it up a notch by showcasing a much bigger goal. 2018's Black Panther paved the way for cultural significance combined with a compelling superhero storyline, ultimately leading to a full-blown success.
ComicsStarWars.com

The War of the Bounty Hunters Continues in Marvel’s August 2021 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

Han Solo is pretty popular. But not in a way he’d like. Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover rages on this summer, as Boba Fett fights the galaxy’s major players for possession of the frozen rebel hero. StarWars.com has your first look at covers and plot details for August’s comics continuing the epic story, including Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #3, War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM and Zuckuss #1, Star Wars #16, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #13, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #15, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #15, as well as Star Wars: The High Republic #8, set during the prime of the Jedi Order.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Star Wars Republic Commando Version 1.0.2 Live

Aspyr has announced that the long-awaited update for Star Wars Republic Commando is now live for Nintendo Switch players. The Version 1.0.2 update fixes frame rate issues which players and the team have encountered, so they have made a number of behind the scenes changes and optimisations regarding the issues. The team also says that they have also fixed the bugged key inputs. Here’s the patch notes direct from the developers:
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Praises Marvel For Elevating Black Stories

Actor John Boyega who portrayed reformed Stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy has pulled no punches in his criticism of Lucasfilm’s handling of his character. In a new interview, Boyega revisits his comments on what he perceives as the marginalization of actors and characters of color in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Star Wars: Republic Commando’s major performance patch now available

A beloved squad-based FPS from 2005, the remaster of Star Wars: Republic Commando was initially a welcomed addition to the Nintendo Switch library last month. Unfortunately, its launch wasn’t perfect and the game suffered from some technical issues. The big one being an inconsistent framerate, as detailed in our review written by Bryan Finch.