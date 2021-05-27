Organization Bans Montana Realtors From Mentioning God Because It Will Attract Christians
Montana Regional MLS, which stands for multi-listing services, is an organization that oversees a database system that collates real estate listings for the National Associations of REALTORS® and the Montana Association of @REALTORS. The power MLS exhibits over Montana real estate agents is huge, and it’s nearly impossible to engage in the real estate industry inside the Big Sky State without them.montanadailygazette.com