Organization Bans Montana Realtors From Mentioning God Because It Will Attract Christians

The Crown Act, a bill that makes hair-based discrimination illegal, just passed in Nevada, making it the 12th state to ratify the law. The movement to combat hair-based discrimination is led by the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Coalition. In many professional settings, Black women are especially penalized for wearing their hair in natural or specialized styles, but the Crown Act protects them from this. Hair-based discrimination is a racist prejudice that stems from a Eurocentric beauty standard, and it has no place in the workplace. Or anywhere, for that matter.