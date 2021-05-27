SPOTTED: The custom Ben Baller BAPE x Kid Cudi x G-Shock DW-6900
As A$AP Ferg rapped in his 2017 track Plain Jane, “Ferg is the name, Ben Baller did the chain,” solidifying the LA jeweller Ben Baller as the goldsmith of choice for hip-hop royalty. Ben has made jewellery for everyone who’s anyone, including Drake, Kanye West, Nas, The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey. He made the iconic spinning chain for J Balvin, using the Takashi Murakami smiling flower motif that we also saw on the recently released Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black, as well as the Kid Cudi X Bape Custom Pendant with Custom Bape Camo Puffy Link Chain. But that isn’t the only piece he’s worked on for Kid Cudi, with the rapper sharing a video of his custom gem setting on the new BAPE x Kid Cudi x G-Shock DW-6900.timeandtidewatches.com