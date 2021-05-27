Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

SPOTTED: The custom Ben Baller BAPE x Kid Cudi x G-Shock DW-6900

By Nick Kenyon
timeandtidewatches.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs A$AP Ferg rapped in his 2017 track Plain Jane, “Ferg is the name, Ben Baller did the chain,” solidifying the LA jeweller Ben Baller as the goldsmith of choice for hip-hop royalty. Ben has made jewellery for everyone who’s anyone, including Drake, Kanye West, Nas, The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey. He made the iconic spinning chain for J Balvin, using the Takashi Murakami smiling flower motif that we also saw on the recently released Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black, as well as the Kid Cudi X Bape Custom Pendant with Custom Bape Camo Puffy Link Chain. But that isn’t the only piece he’s worked on for Kid Cudi, with the rapper sharing a video of his custom gem setting on the new BAPE x Kid Cudi x G-Shock DW-6900.

timeandtidewatches.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
J Balvin
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Nas
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Takashi Murakami
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Rapper#Casio#La#The Bape Store New York#Bape X Kid Cudi#Kid Cudi X Bape Custom#Baller Bape#G Shock Dw 6900#A Ap Ferg#Custom Jewellery#Hip Hop Royalty#Love#Video#Pink#Flower Motif#Collection#Spotted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesscoopzone24.com

The Life and Career of Rapper Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is a famous American rapper who helped build the hip-hop music genre in the US. He is a very talented music artist and has worked with several other celebrity artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Selena Gomez. He has a dark past due to his imprisonment for various crimes over the years. He has been involved with possession of drugs, manslaughter, breaking traffic rules and assault. However, he has a fairly successful music career that helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Joins Def Jam Recordings As Senior Strategic Advisor

Snoop Dogg — a top-shelf hip-hop musician, movie actor, innovative entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist — is now adding “record label advisor” to his multi-hyphenate title. Def Jam Recordings announced Monday that Snoop would join its roster as a senior strategic advisor, claiming that the new role “will allow [Snoop] to...
MusicNME

Kanye West’s DMX tribute was “genuine act of love”, says Swizz Beatz

Kanye West and Sunday Service Choir’s tribute to DMX has been hailed as a “genuine act of love” by Swizz Beatz. West performed alongside his gospel choir at DMX’s memorial at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York last month, opening the service with a rendition of Soul II Soul’s ‘Keep On Movin’ as well as the hymn ‘Jesus Loves Me’.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An Iced-Out G-Shock After Kid Cudi Shows His

If you're in the rap game and you've ever considered yourself a trendsetter, it's time to get off of your high horse because, in all actuality, Soulja Boy probably started your wave. The 30-year-old rapper has been on a rampage as of late, reminding folks about all he's accomplished as such a decorated artist in the business. Among his claims, Big Draco has claimed to have been the first rapper on YouTube, the first rapper to go viral, the first rapper to eat Fanta Jello, and more. Now, he's asserting himself as the first rapper to ever ice out his G-Shock watch after Kid Cudi showed off his own bedazzled timepiece.
Designers & Collectionshotspotatl.com

Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut This June

After being almost a year in the making one of Kanye West’s most anticipated projects will finally come to life. His Yeezy Gap Collection is slated for a June release. As spotted on Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native is finally ready to unveil his first season with the apparel brand. Fashion trade outlet Business Of Fashion confirms the drop is locked in for a June release. While the report does not provide any direct insight on how many pieces will be included in the collection they make it clear that the San Francisco, California based brand is depending on his magic to get their profile back up.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Flick Up Together

Playboi Carti released his highly anticipated second studio album Whole Lotta Red on Christmas Day last year. Initially welcomed to mixed reactions from longtime fans of the Atlanta rapper, many of the album's tracks have since experienced relative success among audiences. The project, entirely produced by Kanye West, marked a new era in the 24-year-old artists' musical direction.
Beauty & Fashionhotspotatl.com

Kanye West Spotted With Some Unreleased Kicks, New Yeezys?

Kanye West might’ve went and turned himself into a MAGA supporting Hip-Hop pariah as of late, but his adidas Yeezy line continues to be a hot commodity out in these streets. It looks like he’s got something new in the chamber for the sneaker community. Recently Kanye was spotted carrying...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Pharrell and His Friends Tease the Upcoming adidas Humanrace Sichona

Pharrell‘s extensive use of Instagram to tease his latest sneaker silhouette with. — the Humanrace Sichona — has turned many a head over the past few weeks. He’s posted it on his personal page several times, blessed his famous friends like Lil Uzi Vert (seen sans forehead diamond above) with pairs and even sent out a handful to various sneaker influencers. You’re likely somewhat familiar with the basketball-esque knit silhouette at this point in time, but a new report from Sneaker News provides an interesting fact: namely that the all-green style we’ve been seeing is a friends and family exclusive.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Kid Cudi, Future And J. Cole To Headline Rolling Loud California

Rap is back; no for real this time. J. Cole, Future and Kid Cudi are set to headline the Rolling Loud live concert series this summer. As spotted on Hype Beast the very popular music festival is returning in 2021. This week their California installment was announced. Slated for Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12 the event will showcase a very diverse array of talent to the ticket buyers. Kid Cudi will headline the first day with J. Cole taking top billing on the second day and Future closing the much anticipated affair out on the third. Some of the other artists confirmed to hit the stage include Jack Harlow, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla Sign, Coi Leray, Wiz Khalifa, and Playboi Carti and a joint set from Young Thug and Chris Brown.
Musichot1029.com

Did JAY Take A Shot At The Kardashians

Black Twitter took aim at JAY-Z’s latest verse on DMX’s “Bath Salts” song. The song also features Nas and is a track from DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus. Referring to the line, “I’m the King of Zamunda, uh, King of the Summer/ Come be my Kardashian, Queen of the Come Up,” fans took offense to the line, especially members of the Beyhive.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

DMX ‘EXODUS’ Listening Session Reveals Features From JAY-Z, Nas, Usher, Bono, Lil Wayne, More

When it was announced earlier this week that the first official posthumous album from DMX will arrive on May 28th (Def Jam), fans were certainly very excited. EXODUS is set to feature all new and original music from the legendary rapper, and will be executive produced by his good friend Swizz Beatz. So far, no other details about the album had been revealed to the public but last night (May 13), Swizz and the team held a listening session for the much-awaited set for industry folks, DJs and others.
Celebritiesb975.com

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam

PARIS (Reuters) – Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday. Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake's Adidas Fallout Reportedly Had Nothing To Do With Pusha T

When Pusha T came out with "The Story Of Adidon" during the summer of 2018, the hip-hop world was left in a state of shock. It was during this song that many learned for the very first time that Drake had a son. The song also revealed who the child's mother was and as you can imagine, Drake was left disrespected. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the song, however, is that it alluded to the fact that Drake had signed to Adidas after a long relationship with Nike.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Helps Unveil Pharrell's Latest Adidas Shoe

Pharrell has been a huge influencer in the sneaker space over the last few years and he has brought out some pretty amazing shoes for Adidas. The Adidas NMD Human Race is the one shoe that always comes to people's minds although it's clear that he wants to expand his brand and come through with something new. In fact, over the last few days, Pharrell has been teasing some new shoes on his Instagram, and even Lil Uzi Vert has joined in on the fun.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Nike Vandal High Despite adidas Affiliation

Kanye West was recently spotted wearing a pair of Nikes while out in Los Angeles. Despite his affiliation with adidas, the YEEZY head was photographed wearing a pair of Nike Vandal High sneakers. Paired with his bold face mask, a bright blue puffer and an all-black top and bottom set, Kanye wore the NikeLab exclusive Vandal High “Terminator” released in 2015 to promote the release of Terminator Genisys.
CelebritiesHighsnobiety

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Rare Nikes

Once every blue moon, such a rare sneaker sighting occurs that we have to report on it. We're talking about Kanye West wearing Nikes. In the sneaker game, two things are canon: Kanye's YEEZY empire and his beef with Nike. But for Mr. West, that apparently doesn't mean the competition is entirely off-limits. This week the rapper-designer was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a pair of Nikes.
NFLhot1029.com

Twitter reacts to Jay-Z calling Kardashian ‘queen of come up’

FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)