Immigration

Viewpoint: Immigration reform can help fix workforce shortages by attracting global talent

Columbus Business First
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Employers have said they cannot find skilled workers and that educating, training, and hiring consistently posed continued barriers to their success. That’s why the Chamber is encouraged by Congressional efforts to advance immigration policies that would directly improve our workforce.

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

EconomyNHPR

Is The Workforce Experiencing A Labor Shortage? Or Something Else?

As pandemic restrictions ease and states begin to open, economists expected a healthy jobs report. But hiring in April was deeply disappointing. Only 266,000 new jobs were added compared to the one million expected. Companies have added jobs for four months straight, but businesses still say they can’t find enough...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Grover: Immigration reform critical to growing work force

Over decades, the nation’s 1.25 million Dreamers have pledged their allegiance to the flag in American schools, worked in vital industries from health care to education and want nothing more than a chance to stay in the country they call home. Now, they have reason to hope. In March, the House of Representatives passed the Dream and Promise Act, which would give these young adults a long-overdue pathway to permanent lawful status. This legislation should be a priority for all members of Congress.
ImmigrationFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Immigration reform would solve border problem

Recent FLS articles have discussed whether undocumented people living in the U.S. should be used to determine the number of House seats a state is authorized. This points to a greater need for immigration reform. The census is used, in part, to determine congressional representation as well as distribution of...
Immigrationkfgo.com

South Dakota business groups call for immigration reforms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s most influential business groups are calling for Congress to take up immigration reform to protect immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The group, which included the state’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Retailers Association and Dairy Producers, cast an economic...
JobsLaw.com

Attracting Top Cybersecurity Talent to the Federal Government: A Simple Yet Bold Solution

With cybersecurity attacks increasing in frequency and severity and cyber gangs becoming ever more sophisticated, the shortage of cybersecurity professionals to combat them poses one of the biggest threats to public and private computer systems, personal data, and national security. Approximately three million cybersecurity jobs globally remain unfilled this year, and 56% of cybersecurity professionals say that staff shortages are placing their organizations at moderate or extreme risk.
Sioux Falls, SDRapid City Journal

Virtual immigration roundtable calls for reform

South Dakota business leaders as well as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient came together May 19 to discuss the need for federal immigration reform and urge the state’s congressional delegation to act. “For a lot of retail business owners across the state, (work force) is the number...
Immigrationhealthleadersmedia.com

Opinion: Is immigration the answer to America's nursing shortage?

Maryland, like much of the United States, has wrestled with a nursing shortage for decades — a seemingly incurable affliction — but a historic rate of burnout after treating patients through a grueling pandemic is about to make our nursing crisis much, much worse. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen...
Immigrationtucson.com

Letter: Re: Letter "Immigrants will bolster workforce"

The writer of "Immigrants will bolster workforce" should be aware of some things. America allows about 1 million "legal" immigrants into the country annually. There are still millions of Americans who have not returned to the work force since Covid began. In part because of the stupidity of Democrats in Congress and Biden for passing a $1.9 trillion partisan stimulus bill that included $300 WEEKLY unemployment benefits through September. That is in addition to normal state unemployment benefits. Small business owners are looking for employees, but some report they cannot find any because of this lucrative unemployment federal benefit that provides an incentive not to work. It is believed to be a reason for April's dismal jobs numbers. If thousands of migrant adults coming here illegally are granted asylum status, they will eventually be given work authorization, creating more competition in the job market and putting downward pressures on wages. Two bad economic situations created by Democrats and Biden.
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

Letter: Workforce shortage predates pandemic

Governor Burgum made an error when, at the advice of his friends in the Chamber of Commerce, he made the decision that North Dakota would no longer participate in the pandemic-related unemployment benefits, leaving approximately 15,000 North Dakota workers short and over $100 million dollars in federal funds on the table.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

How Can Congress Fix The Racial Wealth Gap It Helped Create?

Sometimes our political leaders have to hear the obvious. In mid-May, members of the United States Congressional Joint Economic Committee (which was constructed to be bipartisan in 1946) heard testimony about why Black people have less wealth than white people. Chair Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) introduced the hearing saying, “Much of the racial wealth divide today is explained by…decades of systemic racism and exclusion in our country, with policies such as redlining, restrictive covenants and other forms of housing discrimination playing a role.”
Sioux Falls, SDwnax.com

SD Businesses Back Immigration Reform

South Dakotas largest business and ag groups are banding together to call on Congress to follow up on immigration reform and protect the “Dreamers”, children who were brought to the US at a young age. Kari Karst, President of BX Civil & Construction of Sioux Falls says they and many...