Viewpoint: Immigration reform can help fix workforce shortages by attracting global talent

The writer of "Immigrants will bolster workforce" should be aware of some things. America allows about 1 million "legal" immigrants into the country annually. There are still millions of Americans who have not returned to the work force since Covid began. In part because of the stupidity of Democrats in Congress and Biden for passing a $1.9 trillion partisan stimulus bill that included $300 WEEKLY unemployment benefits through September. That is in addition to normal state unemployment benefits. Small business owners are looking for employees, but some report they cannot find any because of this lucrative unemployment federal benefit that provides an incentive not to work. It is believed to be a reason for April's dismal jobs numbers. If thousands of migrant adults coming here illegally are granted asylum status, they will eventually be given work authorization, creating more competition in the job market and putting downward pressures on wages. Two bad economic situations created by Democrats and Biden.