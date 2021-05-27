Cancel
How the Apple Watch was my gateway drug into watch collecting

By Zach Blass
timeandtidewatches.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing up at a watch collector’s meetup with an Apple Watch, is kind of the horological gathering equivalent of walking out of the bathroom with toilet paper stuck under your shoe. The truth is there is nothing wrong with owning an Apple Watch – they are very well-built devices and still the undisputed king of smartwatches. I also stand by my view that the Apple Watch rubber strap, designed by Marc Newson, is one of the best rubber straps ever made. Plus Apple has done a great job of exploring various case materials such as aluminum, ceramic, titanium, stainless steel, and even a short-lived 18K gold configuration. But years later, after the initial awe of its new technology has subsided, I do not recommend Apple Watches to collectors. Aside from health tracking, if your main purpose to own the watch is just to tell the time, then it is not the watch for you. For me, it is an extension of your phone, and while it has become a more independent device capable of functioning without a nearby iPhone, all it really does (in my opinion) is create yet another point of information overload. Despite all this, I now realise that the Apple Watch was, in fact, my gateway drug into watch collecting – a beloved pursuit that now consumes much of my life.

