NFL

Report: FA Todd Gurley visiting Lions

National football post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agent and former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley is in Detroit on Thursday visiting the Lions, ESPN reported. Gurley played last season in Atlanta after a five-year stint with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Signing with Detroit would reunite Gurley with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff and general manager Brad Holmes, who was the Rams’ director of college scouting when the team took Gurley No. 10 overall in the 2015 draft.

