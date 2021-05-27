Report: FA Todd Gurley visiting Lions

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.