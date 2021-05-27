Three curious takeaways from the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic launch

Wow. If you read my latest Tudor article detailing our favorite rumours ahead of the May 25th launch you’ll understand my shock yesterday morning when the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic was unveiled. Tudor, Rolex’s younger sibling within the Wilsdorf group, has clearly established it is the more adventurous brand of the duo (after all, their motto is “born to dare”). But the brand now seems more unpredictable than ever with their novelties and, to be fair, that makes them all the more interesting. Sure, this is yet another Black Bay. But we have to give the brand credit for breaking the mold and introducing the classic diver in new metals and materials this year: yellow gold, 925 silver, and now ceramic. While Tudor is becoming increasingly synonymous with this one collection, it is more diverse than ever and is affording consumers not only more accessible and affordable Wilsdorf divers, but also watches that would never be released by Rolex. Still, while I do applaud the novelty, I will say I was a bit confused in the wake of its release. So let’s dig into a quick overview of the watch and three curious takeaways from the Tudor Black Bay Ceramic.