Rosen: Senate Passes Bill to Protect Minnesotans’ Medical Privacy Rights from Vaccine Passports

May 30, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, CA – On Friday, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released the following statement when her bill, the California Dream to Medical School Bill—Senate Bill 40 passed the Senate 37-1: “In my district, we are experiencing a healthcare provider shortage,” said Senator Hurtado. “Many patients face longer than average times to see a physician, often having to drive long distances to access the nearest hospital. By creating a community college to medical school pathway, many students in the Central Valley and rural areas will be given the opportunity to live their dream and attend medical school. These future physicians, who once trained, will care for their community have a unique understanding and perspective that many outside of their neighborhood may not—which improves patient care, and community service. Increasing provider diversity from candidates from rural communities, will increase patient access, decrease wait and drives times to see a provider, and improve patient safety. ”