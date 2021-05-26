Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rosen: Senate Passes Bill to Protect Minnesotans’ Medical Privacy Rights from Vaccine Passports

mnsenaterepublicans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Senate recently took action to protect Minnesotans’ medical privacy rights from COVID-19 vaccine passports and contact tracing. The bill prohibits state and local units of government from mandating a person disclose their personal health status. The bill is in response to efforts by governments to obtain and track citizens’ private health information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.mnsenaterepublicans.com
Pennsylvania StateNewsChannel 36

Vaccine passport bill takes first step in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are advancing legislation to prohibit governments and school districts from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination. The Republican-penned bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday along party lines, 6-4, with Democrats opposing it. The prohibition on so-called vaccine passports...
Decatur, ALalreporter.com

Legislature passes ban on “vaccine passports”

The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday gave approval to legislation that would prevent businesses and schools from denying service to persons who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination. Senate Bill 267 was sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and was carried on the floor of the House by House Health Committee Chairman Paul Lee, R-Dothan.
conwaydailysun.com

CaptureRx HIPAA Breach

Some patients of North Country Healthcare are being notified that their health information may have been improperly accessed as a result of ransomware attack on a vendor used by NCH facilities. The vendor — CaptureRx — is a third party administrator that provides services for North Country Healthcare facilities. As...
Lawnhbr.com

Should NH give Granite Staters more time to file PFAS lawsuits?

PFAS may be called “forever chemicals” but you only have three years to file a lawsuit after discovering you were harmed by PFAS. A bill in the New Hampshire Legislature would double that time limit, potentially opening the door to more PFAS-related claims. A (non)sticky situation. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances...
Woodstock, ILmchenrytimes.com

HHS provides $1.8 million to businesses in Woodstock under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Woodstock received $1.8 million in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES...
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Ask Us: Readers seek more clarity on vaccination data

SALISBURY — While others have received their COVID-19 vaccines in the boundaries Rowan County, data maintained by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and regularly reported by the Post only includes residents. Readers asked for more clarity about vaccination data reported by the Post. After the Rowan County...
HealthRomesentinel.com

What services are provided by HIICAP?

On May 4 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a warning to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card safe because scammers are using the pandemic as a cover to steal your personal information. Do not share a photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card on any social media. If...
Houston, TXthehendersonnews.com

Health care workers sue Houston Methodist over vaccine requirement

(The Center Square ) – A group of 117 health care workers is suing Houston Methodist Hospital for its policy requiring its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition to remain employed. The plaintiffs are asking the court to issue a temporary injunction against the hospital, arguing its...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Senator Melissa Hurtado’s California Dream to Medical School Bill Passes Senate - Will Formalize a Pre-Medical Transfer Pathway from California’s Community Colleges to the State’s 4-Year Undergraduate Program, through to California Medical Schools

May 30, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, CA – On Friday, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released the following statement when her bill, the California Dream to Medical School Bill—Senate Bill 40 passed the Senate 37-1: “In my district, we are experiencing a healthcare provider shortage,” said Senator Hurtado. “Many patients face longer than average times to see a physician, often having to drive long distances to access the nearest hospital. By creating a community college to medical school pathway, many students in the Central Valley and rural areas will be given the opportunity to live their dream and attend medical school. These future physicians, who once trained, will care for their community have a unique understanding and perspective that many outside of their neighborhood may not—which improves patient care, and community service. Increasing provider diversity from candidates from rural communities, will increase patient access, decrease wait and drives times to see a provider, and improve patient safety. ”
Pennsylvania StateDaily News

It’s official: Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions are over Monday

It's official, Pennsylvania. All COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be lifted Memorial Day, as Gov. Tom Wolf had promised a few weeks ago. Marking a tremendous milestone in the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19, at 12:01 Monday morning — for the first time since March 2020 — there will be no limits on capacity or distancing in Pennsylvania’s restaurants, business, offices or other venues such as bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters or nightclubs.
Public Healthcarolinajournal.com

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The federal government changed its rules to allow more Medicare coverage of telemedicine services. Our state lifted a ban on out-of-state providers offering telemedicine, and also relaxed certificate-of-need restrictions so hospitals could add beds, ambulatory surgical centers could act as emergency hospitals, and a range of providers could buy more equipment.