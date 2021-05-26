Rosen: Senate Passes Bill to Protect Minnesotans’ Medical Privacy Rights from Vaccine Passports
The Minnesota Senate recently took action to protect Minnesotans’ medical privacy rights from COVID-19 vaccine passports and contact tracing. The bill prohibits state and local units of government from mandating a person disclose their personal health status. The bill is in response to efforts by governments to obtain and track citizens’ private health information during the COVID-19 pandemic.www.mnsenaterepublicans.com