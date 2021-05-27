Montana Gazette Radio

As of Friday, Oct. 8, the state reports that 1,033,867 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 493,475 Montanans — 53% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 158,680 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,315 new cases since the most recent report, 12,539 active cases, and 144,062 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 7,998 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 463 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,079 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
Comments / 0