Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

DiGiorno Is Offering A Doughnut That Tastes Like Pizza

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of National Doughnut Day, frozen pizza brand DiGiorno has developed a new pizza/donut mashup as a special treat for lucky recipients. The “DiGiornut” is a doughnut stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, even more cheese, and decked out with pizza toppings. DiGiorno said in a...

wkml.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digiorno#Pizza Toppings#Doughnuts#Food Drink#Fun Time#Frozen Pizza Brand#Signature Digiorno Sauce#National Doughnut Day#Mozzarella Cheese#Out Of The Box Thinking#Lucky Recipients#Sweepstakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

You Can Get Free Biscuits & a Small Drink at Popeyes on Friday

Toss in a chicken sandwich while you're at it. No, you never need an excuse to order up Popeyes' sensational, award-winning fried chicken sandwich. "It's lunchtime" is reason enough. But now, you have additional incentive to hit up the fast food chicken chain: You can get free biscuits and a small drink Friday just for spending $5.
Missouri StateOnlyInYourState

Your Taste Buds Will Go Crazy For The Pickle Pizza At Summit Pizza In Missouri

Pickles on your pizza? Yes, please! Most of us who love pickles will add them as a topping on just about anything – from sandwiches and burgers to, well, pizza. If you love pickles on your pizza, you will absolutely love The Summit in Missouri. However, the fun doesn’t stop there. The popular pizza joint boasts more than 60 different utterly-unique toppings from which to choose.
Recipescanadiangrocer.com

Wholly Veggie Pizza, Taco and Creamy Spinach Bites

Thanks to Wholly Veggie, your favourite foods are now plant-based. Wholly Veggie’s new Bites come in three delicious flavours: Cheeze Pizza, Creamy Spinach and Taco Style; each with a creamy soft filling stuffed inside a crispy veggie crust. The Bites are gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, and truly make it easy for anyone to eat more veggies, while also supporting a more sustainable way of feeding the planet. Betcha can’t bite just one ;)
Restaurantsfb101.com

DiGiorno Creates NEW Pizza + Donut Mashup: DiGiornut – GIVEAWAY

Every bit savory: The DiGiornut is a delicious donut, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with signature DiGiorno sauce, even more cheese and decked out with your favorite pizza toppings. The iconic pizza brand is introducing the DiGiornut. Want to get your hands on one? The DiGiornut will be available exclusively...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Switchel And What Does It Taste Like?

Have you ever heard of switchel? If not, it's time to get to know this puckery, refreshing drink. Switchel is a type of sweetened vinegar punch (via The Kitchn), which sounds weird until you consider that technically, lemonade is a type of sweetened acidic punch. Switchel is actually pretty similar to lemonade: a tart mixture of apple cider vinegar, a natural sweetener like molasses or maple syrup, fresh ginger, and water, it packs a thirst-quenching wallop, especially when served over ice (via The Kitchn). Also known as haymaker's punch, switchel has a long history in the United States, where it was supposedly sipped under the hot sun by colonial farmers as they cut grasses for hay (via the Old Farmer's Almanac). Switchel is easy to make at home and is a welcome addition to the arsenal of cooling summertime beverages, along with shrubs, punches, and all manner of 'ades. Let's take a look at this delicious, and historical, drink.
Posted by
Only In Texas

You’ve Never Tasted Pizza Quite Like The Pies Made At Home Slice Pizza In Texas

Why settle for mediocre pizza from a national chain when you could get amazing pizza from a local joint instead? Austin’s Home Slice Pizza has some of the best New York-style pies in Texas, and you’ll quickly become a regular patron after trying it for the first time. Visit the restaurant’s website or Facebook page […] The post You’ve Never Tasted Pizza Quite Like The Pies Made At Home Slice Pizza In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

OMG, These Chocolate-Dipped Ice Cream Cones Taste Like Thin Mints

Forget eating your Thin Mints straight out of the box because there’s a tasty combo that could be your new favorite summer treat. Keebler partnered up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to offer a new take on the classic cookie. Instead of nibbling on an actual cookie, you can munch on a Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mints Dipped Cone to pair a classic with your favorite ice cream.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Is Zucchini And What Does It Taste Like?

Zucchini is a pretty popular and nutritious ingredient, especially in its peak summer season, from May to August (via The Spruce Eats). Whether you're roasting this plant at home or grilling in the great outdoors, zucchini is tasty, healthy, and easy to make. So what is it exactly?. Zucchini (also...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Cilantro And What Does It Taste Like?

Cilantro is one of the most versatile herbs on earth, and it's a staple ingredient in many Mexican, Indian, Asian, and Middle Eastern dishes, according to The Spruce Eats. Most often eaten fresh, cilantro is a welcome addition in salsa, curry, and zesty sauces. It could be easy to confuse...
RestaurantsAnchorage Press

Bear Tooth Grill offers pizza for the first 200 vaccinations

What: A vaccination event at the Bear Tooth Grill. Event is open to the public. Who: Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill will be offering a slice of pizza for the first 200. people who receive a vaccination. Johnson & Johnson (18+) and Pfizer for 12+ are. available. When: Monday, May...
RestaurantsYes Weekly

Pieology Thanks This Year’s Grads with A Special Pizza Offer

Pieology is celebrating all graduating students this year with a special offer. From now until 6/30, guests can purchase a $25 gift card and receive a $5 Bonus card for future use. Nothing says congratulations for graduating like some fresh custom pizza!. Pieology is also offering a photo-worthy 2EN1ORS special...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Golden Sugar And What Does It Taste Like?

For avid home bakers that are up on the latest trends and products, golden sugar might already be a staple of their pantry. However, for those who bake less often, this new kind of sugar might be a head scratcher. Like ruby chocolate was introduced as an additional option among the line-up of white, milk and dark chocolates, golden sugar is another shade on the spectrum from white to dark brown. Now bakers have one more option between granular and light brown sugars.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Oolong Tea And What Does It Taste Like?

There are so many ways to brew a beverage with different herbs and flowers today — from mint to rose, chamomile to lavender, even lemongrass. But the brew that is technically considered "true tea" actually comes from the Camellia sinesis plant, whose leaves yield different varieties of the herbal drink, depending on when its leaves (and buds) are harvested and oxidized (via The Spruce Eats).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Are Sunchokes And What Do They Taste Like?

Sunchokes, sometimes called Jerusalem artichokes, are a wonderful and unique vegetable option that far too often go overlooked. They are excellent fried, steamed, sautéed, boiled, mashed, roasted, sliced, raw — the list goes on and on. They are packed with nutrition, flavor, and are totally versatile. (We'll give you a moment to add them to your shopping list.)
Restaurantsmoneytalksnews.com

6 Chains Offering Free Doughnuts on Friday

National Doughnut Day is an American institution. And this year, several chains will celebrate by giving out free doughnuts this Friday, June 4. According to the Salvation Army, “National Donut Day” was created in 1938 and dates back to 1917 — amid World War I, during which the Salvation Army’s volunteer Donut Lassies served the baked goods to soldiers on the front lines.