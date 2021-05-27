newsbreak-logo
Orange, CT

Plans Being Made for Annual Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival

By Editorial
orangetownnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orange Volunteer Fire Department carnival will take place August 5, 6, 7 and 8, Chief Vaughan Dumas confirmed. He said the company that provides the rides, Rockwell Amusements, has submitted details about their precautions and cleaning procedures, which the department in turn forwarded to the local health department. Dr. Amir Mohammed authorized the event to go forward. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout.

