Jay Z’s Made in America will Return this Labor Day Weekend

By Makeda White
jagurltv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world slowly goes back to normal, Jay-Z‘s two-day music festival, Made In America, will return to Philadelphia this September for its ninth iteration. Although the festivals line up has yet to be announced, early birds tickers are already available online. “We are thrilled to announce Made in America...

www.jagurltv.com
