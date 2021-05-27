newsbreak-logo
West Palm Beach, FL

City of West Palm Beach to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine at Mobile Walk-up Sites, Winds Down Operations at ProtectWPB Mass Vaccination Site

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 4 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 27, 2021) — After a successful 7-week operation, the City of West Palm Beach is winding down operations at the ProtectWPB mass vaccination site at Gaines Park. Between April 1, 2021 and May 22, 2021, the site processed more than 8,100 appointments for individuals seeking the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The ProtectWPB initiative continues through the city’s efforts to offer the vaccine at mobile walk-up, pop-up locations.

The ProtectWPB initiative was established by West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James to ensure any resident who wants or needs the vaccine has access to the vaccine. As a part of the initiative, the city intentionally reached out to eligible adults in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, including, but not limited to, those individuals who are elderly or homebound, Black or African American, Hispanic/LatinX or speakers of Haitian Creole. Community organizations, service providers, and the city’s outreach team alerted individuals in the community about the availability of the vaccines and offered to schedule appointments.

The City of West Palm Beach received the vaccines from the State of Florida with assistance from Palm Beach County.

“We are pleased to have been able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and the public through the ProtectWPB initiative, as the vaccine is key to improving community-wide health and to keeping residents and families safe,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “I am grateful to the State of Florida and Palm Beach County for their support and collaboration and to the West Palm Beach Fire Department for their continued commitment to our residents’ safety.”

“While we are extremely thankful for the doses we received and were able to administer through this site, we will continue working to ensure that all West Palm Beach residents have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Bloomfield, emergency manager for the City of West Palm Beach.

Following the vaccine site’s closure, residents are encouraged to visit the

the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Finder for information about locations where the vaccine is available.

To receive updates on future City of West Palm Beach vaccination efforts, subscribe to the city’s Insider Newsletter at www.wpb.org/insider. To contact the City of West Palm Beach, please call (561) 822-1200 (TTY: 800 955-8771).

