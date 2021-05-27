newsbreak-logo
Florence, CO

Springs Storms

KKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)

www.kktv.com
City
Florence, CO
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florence to near Penrose. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Florence, Penrose and Canon City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Fremont; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Beulah. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 332 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canon City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Fremont A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Beulah. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH STREAM LEVELS REPORTED IN THE DECKER BURN SCAR AREA Reports from authorities in the Decker burn scar indicated high water was running in area streams in the Decker burn scar. In particular, Bear Creek was running about twice the average flow and soils in and around the Decker burn scar were reported as saturated. People traveling in and around the Decker burn scar are urged to use caution due to the high stream flows. Additional rain and snow is forecast to occur today, and this will allow for continued high stream levels across the Decker burn scar region. The Decker burn scar is located south of Salida.