In the 1990s, a group of scientists were working on a project in the Karakoram Mountains in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. A new sheep breed had been introduced in one of the villages and the men from that village were very enthusiastic about it. The new breed was bigger, gave more carcass weights and fetched higher prices in the market than the local breeds. But after a few engagements with the community members, the scientists realized that women in the village were of a contrary opinion. For them, the new sheep breed was the worst thing that had to happen to them because it had to be fed more, meaning the women had to spend a lot more time gathering fodder. They had less time to cook and look after their children.