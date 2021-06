Between the virtual product reveal event in April and the endless avalanche of leaks that have been piling up in recent weeks, Apple has had a busy spring. It’s only going to get busier, too, because the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off next Monday, and we’ll get our first look at the future of iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. But based on a new job listing, Apple might be planning to introduce another operating system as well.