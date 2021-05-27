newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.

99wfmk.com
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Show Time#Sitcom#Classic Episodes#Famous Fans#Stars#Host James Corden#Runway#Table Readings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Fashion
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Friends' cast play trivia in first trailer for 'Reunion' special

May 19 (UPI) -- The cast of Friends get together once again in the first trailer for HBO's upcoming and unscripted Reunion special. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the show's iconic New York apartment and fountain in the clip released on Wednesday.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Friends Reunion at HBO Max: Trailer, Premiere Date, Casting, and More

Friends fans have been looking forward to the cast's reunion for a star-studded special on HBO Max for a while now. The special, which was originally supposed to debut on the streaming service when it launched in May 2020, is finally almost here, and it looks to be packed with all the jokes, tears, and memories fans could want. HBO Max has released a full trailer for the Friends reunion, which will be released on the streaming platform on May 27.
TV Seriesfiz-x.com

‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Happy About One Cast Member Not Included In The Reunion

Seventeen years after the series ended, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will come back to sit on the couch in Central Perk once again. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Which actors won’t be returning for HBO Max special?

In one of the most-hyped TV events of the year, the cast of Friends are reuniting for a one-off unscripted special.Friends: The Reunion debuts in the US on HBO Max next week, and will see all six members of the core cast return.Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the special will also feature a number of members of the extended cast, as well as a roster of celebrity fans including David Beckham and Lady Gaga.However, not everyone from the hit Nineties sitcom will be appearing on the special.Fans reacted in dismay...
TV & VideosPosted by
Tyla

Friends Reunion: Watch The Painful Moment Matt Le Blanc Dislocates His Shoulder

Friends reunion had us in tears pretty much the whole of yesterday, as the show aired on HBO and Sky. And while most of the time those tears were down to the sweet, sweet nostalgia of seeing Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston reunite on screen, there was one moment when they were likely caused by something a lot more... errr.. gruesome.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow's emotional hugs with Friends co-stars

Lisa Kudrow found it "emotional" hugging her 'Friends' co-stars because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Friends' star - who played Phoebe Buffay in the US sitcom - admits it was really emotional for her to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer but she found it even more so to hug her friends because she hadn't hug anyone since the pandemic began.
Celebritiesava360.com

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

The 19 best ‘Friends’ outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more

When it came to wearing memorable outfits, the stars of “Friends” rarely took a break. On Thursday at midnight, fans of the sitcom were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

18 Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the 'Friends' Reunion Special

After waiting so many (many, many, many) years, we finally got the Friends reunion we always wanted. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry returned to Stage 24 for Friends: The Reunion on May 27th, and it was everything we hoped for and more.
TV Seriesnewsverses.com

‘Buddies’ co-creators say sitcom’s lack of range wasn’t intentional

The creatives answerable for bringing “Buddies” to life on the small display screen are talking up in regards to the present’s lack of range. Sequence creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and government producer Kevin Shiny referenced the sitcom’s all-White solid and stated if the present had been to have premiered immediately, the solid can be totally different.
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

Friends reunion 2021: Official trailer, release date, guest stars, and more

Pivot your focus for the day because the official full-length trailer for the Friends reunion 2021 is finally here, people!. Yes, we finally have an official look at the upcoming HBO Max reunion between show stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Cue the chills!
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Friends: The Reunion reveals a slew of special guest stars including BTS, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and returning cast members

Shortly after debuting the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max unveiled a slew of special guest stars. While it's still largely unclear what will actually happen during the special, which was filmed on the Warner Bros. lot where the show was filmed in early April, it is described as, 'a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.'
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Courteney Cox on 'Friends' reunion: 'It was unbelievable'

May 6 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox says the Friends reunion was an "unbelievable" experience. The 56-year-old actress teased the show's upcoming reunion during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Cox and her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will appear in an...
TV SeriesObserver

No, You Can’t Watch the ‘Friends Reunion’ Directly on Hulu

It should come as no surprise that the sticom Friends enjoyed a surge of renewed interest leading into its long-awaited, oft-delayed reunion special Thursday. What is surprising, however, is how confused the internet appears to be over where to watch the highly-hyped reunion. According to Google Trends search traffic, a large segment of U.S. audiences aren’t entire surely how they can access the nostalgia-rich trip down memory lane.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion episode has viewers across India in tears: ‘How do people expect me to be fine after today’

As the eagerly-awaited and excessively delayed reunion episode of American sitcom Friends made its global debut on Thursday, dedicated fans in India were there for it — like they’ve been there before. Actors Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were there at the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California, (with many other celebrity friends) for one last hurrah before bidding farewell to a show that is most likely going to be one of their greatest professional accomplishments. With most of India grappling with Covid-19 lockdowns, the special episode was something to look...