newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CEO Says Sony Pictures Is Not For Sale & Is Committed To Staying Independent

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon snatched up MGM. Disney has Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel Studios. WarnerMedia is joining with Discovery. Left and right, we’re seeing studios combine forces and become even bigger as the film and TV industry adjusts for this new streaming reality. And then you have Sony Pictures. The studio that seems to be the last independent major film studio without a streaming service or major mother company (outside of, well, Sony) is doing things differently. And according to CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, Sony thinks staying independent is the way to go moving forward.

theplaylist.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Disney Company#Media Company#Netflix Inc#Mgm#Warnermedia#The Financial Times#Playstation Productions#Ceo Kenichiro Yoshida#Sale#Streaming#Collaboration#Hollywood#Major Mother Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesComicBook

Sony Boss: Spider-Man Sinister Six Spin-Off Movie Will Be Ready When It’s Ready

After spinning off Spider-Man villains like Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter into Spidey-less solo movies in its own Marvel universe, Sony Pictures isn't rushing to team up its Spider-Man supervillains in Sinister Six. Before it launched its shared Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters — home to Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius the Living Vampire (Jared Leto), and soon Kraven (the newly-cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson) — Sony planned a Sinister Six standalone spinning out of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But when a deal was reached with Disney and Marvel Studios to reboot Spider-Man and bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, it meant pumping the breaks on the many spin-offs intended to springboard out of Amazing Spider-Man 2.
MoviesInside the Magic

Sony President Says ‘There Is Actually a Plan’ When It Comes To Spider-Man Universes

Despite Sony sharing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man with Marvel, there’s little to no overlap between the characters and franchises that Sony produces. For example, both of Sony’s Venom films — the 2018 version with Tom Hardy and the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage later this year — won’t even touch on any connection to Peter Parker. And that’s something that feels a little weird, as the two characters are so closely entwined in the comics.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Sony Says There’s a Plan for Spider-Man to Connect to Their Spin-Offs

Sony Says There’s a Plan for Spider-Man to Connect to Their Spin-Offs. When Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters in December, the deal that allows the web-slinger to move between Marvel Studios and Sony will be officially over. In the meantime, Sony is building a whole universe of spin-offs focused on Peter Parker’s worst enemies, starting with Venom, Carnage, Morbius, and so on. Recently, the studios announced an upcoming feature focused on Kraven the Hunter. And the list might expand in the future, according to Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch.
MoviesNew Haven Register

All Major Studios Commit to August CinemaCon in Las Vegas

Time to fire up the private jets and saturate Burbank’s airport with chauffeured Suburbans — all the major studios are headed back to CinemaCon. The annual convention of movie theater owners has committed all the major players and notable mid-sized film operations to present at the annual Las Vegas gathering — a delightful mix of executives and superstars mingling with penny slot players and rowdy bachelorette weekenders.
BusinessMovieWeb

Sony CEO Says Studio Is Not for Sale Following Amazon / MGM Deal

While quite a few media mergers are happening in the entertainment industry right now, Sony is not for sale. This, according to the company's CEO, Yoshida Kenichiro. His comments come just days after it was announced that Amazon is set to purchase MGM in a blockbuster deal valued at nearly $8.5 billion. Despite the big money being thrown around, Sony is going to remain an independent entity within the industry.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AT&T WarnerMedia CEO Kilar says he will stay into 2022 -source

(Reuters) -Jason Kilar, chief executive of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit, said during an internal meeting on Thursday that he plans to remain in his role through this year and will reassess his options in 2022, according to a source familiar with the matter. AT&T announced last week that it would...
BusinessJacksonville Journal Courier

Studio Not For Sale, Says Sony CEO Yoshida Kenichiro

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s film and television operations are not for sale or about to be hived off, Sony Group CEO Yoshida Kenichiro said Wednesday. Instead, he regards it as a core piece of the group mission to “fill the world with Kando (the Japanese word for ‘emotion’) through the power of creativity and technology.”
Businessdarkhorizons.com

Sony CEO: No SVOD, No Studio Sale

Sony Group CEO Yoshida Kenichiro says on Wednesday there are no plans to either sell off Sony Pictures Entertainment or to create its own direct-to-consumer streaming service. The Japanese entertainment and technology group has seen its fortunes rise this year, thanks to strong earnings and revised valuation estimates. Though initially...
TV & VideosPlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Says It’s Not Working on God of War Movie or TV Show

A Sony spokesperson has said that contrary to speculation, the company is not working on a God of War movie or television show. This tidbit of information was revealed in the same New York Times article that contains a photo of a mustache-less Mark Wahlberg as Sully in the upcoming Uncharted film (we don’t quite understand that one either). Sony apparently seems keen to adapt some of its big franchises for movies and TV. God of War makes the most sense here, so never say never.
TV & Videosnerdreactor.com

Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon headed to Netflix in June 2021

Sony Pictures Animation is working on an upcoming animated film titled Wish Dragon, which is set in modern-day Shanghai. This month, Netflix released the trailer along with posters and images. Synopsis: In Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long,...
Moviessoutharkansassun.com

Sony Pictures are creating an entire Marvel Universe!

Sony Pictures just don’t consider themselves to be building a Spider-Verse based on their Spider-Man Spinoffs in their view, are creating an entire Marvel Universe. Back in the 90s, Sony Pictures acquired the film rights for Spider-Man and his associated characters. In2015, an unprecedented deal was struck by Sony with Marvel that allowed Spider-Man to be rebooted as part of the MCU, while they would push ahead with their movies based on the 900 Marvel characters whose film rights they won.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Japanese sales numbers: Canon closing the gap with Sony

BCNranking collects about 40% of the real camera sales data from Japanese retailers. The graph above show the updated APRIL info of the mirrorless market share. Canon is once more a step closer to Sony. About time to get the new APS-C E-mount camera and the A7IV!. **This post contains...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Sony Exec Says Their Spiderverse Crossover Plan Will Be Revealed After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Confusion and uncertainty would be good descriptors of how fans feel about Tom Holland’s future as “Spider-Man.” Sony Pictures‘ has multiple ‘Spider-Man’ spinoffs in the works developing their splinter cinematic universe featuring characters such as Venom, Carnage, Morbius, and Kraven, among others, but how does Spider-Man factor into those projects given, he’s so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which seems fairly disconnected from Sony’s Spider-verse? And is “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the appearance of Doctor Strange and deeper exploration of the multiverse, going to the film that’s finally going to bridge the Sony and Marvel-verses as speculation suggests?