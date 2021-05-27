CEO Says Sony Pictures Is Not For Sale & Is Committed To Staying Independent
Amazon snatched up MGM. Disney has Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel Studios. WarnerMedia is joining with Discovery. Left and right, we’re seeing studios combine forces and become even bigger as the film and TV industry adjusts for this new streaming reality. And then you have Sony Pictures. The studio that seems to be the last independent major film studio without a streaming service or major mother company (outside of, well, Sony) is doing things differently. And according to CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, Sony thinks staying independent is the way to go moving forward.theplaylist.net