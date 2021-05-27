Austin East Magnet High School Boy’s Soccer Team Playing for First Time for a Class A Championship
After a year of tragedy in which five teens, all with ties to Austin East high school, have died due to violence, the school is celebrating a bit of positivity. The Austin-East boy’s soccer team beat Merrol Hyde Magnet School from Hendersonville yesterday, one-nil. The team moves on to play Gatlinburg-Pittman, Friday at noon eastern time. The winner claims the Class A, state boys soccer championship title. It is the first time in Austin East Magnet High Schools first time to compete for this title.www.wivk.com