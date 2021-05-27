Austin East Magnet High School Boy’s Soccer Team Playing for First Time for a Class A Championship

Sumner Rugby Football Club traveled to Memphis to take on Christian Brothers High School in the Tennessee Rugby Association State Championship Semifinals this past weekend. Tyler Diggs scored the first try for Sumner RFC, with Landon Barton and Tucker Milliken scoring the other points for Sumner. In the end, Sumner came up a bit short with a final score of 21-15. Sumner RFC Head Coach Brian Silkwood said, “Every single one of our guys played hard, and left it all on the field in Memphis. I’m proud of how they played, and have enjoyed coaching this great group this season.” After the match, Coach Silkwood asked the captain for Sumner Rugby, Grant Silkwood, to name a player from the opposing team as the “Man of the Match.” The Christian Brothers team captain was asked to choose a player from the Sumner side as well and chose senior Corbin Alexander. Saturday’s game ends the season for Sumner RFC, and the high school rugby career for seniors: Corbin Alexander, Shaun Lilliard, Tayton Milliken, Kamiri Orange, Stockton Pyne, Grant Silkwood, Liam Taylor, and Anderson Thomas (injured).