Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

9th Victim Has Died Following Mass Shooting At San Jose Light Rail Yard

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A ninth person has died following a mass shooting at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday (May 26). The victims, who were between the ages of 29 to 63, were identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42, Taptejdeep Singh, 36, Adrian Balleza, 29, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35, Timothy Michael Romo, 49, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, Lars Kepler Lane, 63. and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

www.iheart.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#California Shooting#The Gunman#San Jose Light Rail Yard#Nbc#Light Rail#Investigators#Joseph#Authorities#Bombs#Kepler#Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CASFGate

Police Arrest Suspects In 2020 Double Homicide

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a double homicide last year in downtown San Jose, police said on Monday. Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, both from San Jose, are suspected of fatally shooting two men and injuring four other people the night of Sept. 15.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
Cupertino, CAMercury News

Cupertino: One dead, one injured in late-night crash with suspected drunk driver

CUPERTINO — One woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with major injuries after a suspected drunken driver smashed into their car Saturday night, authorities said. The crash was first reported just after 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Wolfe Road and forced authorities to close an off-ramp for about four hours, California Highway Patrol officers said. The CHP said officers found two cars had veered off the road, with one of them running into a tree.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Sunnyvale, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Sunnyvale man arrested in fatal shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Sunnyvale, police said Sunday. Natig Manashirov of Sunnyvale was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said. Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the 600 block of...
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
San Jose, CAsanjoseinside.com

Three Arrested for Robberies at San Jose Jewelry Stores

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robberies at jewelry stores in San Jose, police said. At 2:46pm on March 17, two masked and armed men entered Variedades Franco, a store on South Capitol Avenue. One man struck an employee with a black handgun while their partner plundered the store and stole a purse with cash and checks.