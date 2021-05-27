Cancel
Managing global climate change--and local conditions--key to coral reefs' survival

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Australian researchers recently reported a sharp decline in the abundance of coral along the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists are seeing similar declines in coral colonies throughout the world, including reefs off of Hawaii, the Florida Keys and in the Indo-Pacific region. The widespread decline is fueled in part by climate-driven...

www.eurekalert.org
News Break
Arizona State University
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

Panel: Fight Climate Change Now With Local Advocacy, Action

CHATHAM — It might seem like climate change is an unstoppable juggernaut that can only be slowed by international treaties and sweeping reforms. But actions we take in our own houses, businesses, town halls and back yards can make a worthwhile change as well. That was the message from a panel of local experts in a forum on climate resilience Saturday.
ScienceScience Now

Local management matters for coral reefs

You are currently viewing the summary. The ability of corals to build reefs depends on a nutritional symbiosis between the coral animal and intracellular, single-celled microalgae. Coral bleaching is the visual manifestation of a breakdown in this relationship; it is a response to stress, including temperatures 1° to 2°C above normal maxima. Global warming has resulted in sharp increases in the frequency and magnitude of bleaching events (1), which have already caused enormous damage to reefs worldwide. However, the importance of other factors in aggravating the effects of high temperatures has been disputed (2). On page 977 of this issue, Donovan et al. (3) show that the amount of coral loss 1 year after bleaching is highly correlated globally with other aspects of reef health, specifically the abundance of macroalgae and sea urchins. This suggests that local management can help to ameliorate the impacts of marine heatwaves.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Widespread coral-algae symbioses endured historical climate changes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- One of the most important and widespread reef-building corals, known as cauliflower coral, exhibits strong partnerships with certain species of symbiotic algae, and these relationships have persisted through periods of intense climate fluctuations over the last 1.5 million years, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings suggest that these corals and their symbiotic algae may have the capacity to adjust to modern-day increases in ocean warming, at least over the coming decades.
Environmentfixesandsolutions.com

Climate Change Creating Need for Reef Restoration Technology In Caribbean & Hawaii; Ocean Acidification & Hurricanes Have Damaged & Left Reefs Dead.

Coral reefs are dying in many global oceans. Project Underway to create reef restoration technology & recolonization. Project will span 1 hectare (2.6 acres) of dead reef off coast of Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda. SIGNIFICANCE:. Effects of climate change have led to coral bleaching and consequent coral loss. Uptick in...
EnvironmentScience Now

Local conditions magnify coral loss after marine heatwaves

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd9464, this issue p. 977; see also abi7286, p. 908. Climate change threatens coral reefs by causing heat stress events that lead to widespread coral bleaching and mortality. Given the global nature of these mass coral mortality events, recent studies argue that mitigating climate change is the only path to conserve coral reefs. Using a global analysis of 223 sites, we show that local stressors act synergistically with climate change to kill corals. Local factors such as high abundance of macroalgae or urchins magnified coral loss in the year after bleaching. Notably, the combined effects of increasing heat stress and macroalgae intensified coral loss. Our results offer an optimistic premise that effective local management, alongside global efforts to mitigate climate change, can help coral reefs survive the Anthropocene.
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

Project Ocean-Shot aims to restore dead coral reefs

Scientists say that global warming is contributing to the decline of coral reefs around the world. Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan says she remembers diving on a coral reef near the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, where she swam a reef teeming with life. She returned to the same location after hurricane Irma in 2017 and dove the reef again to discover that it was dead with no sea creatures and no living coral.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Willis Towers Watson Collaborates on Hurricane Insurance for Endangered Coral Reef

Insurance broker Willis Tower Watson announced the launch of a multinational partnership to develop and implement insurance solutions that help protect and restore the endangered 1,000 kilometer (621 mile) barrier reef system along the Caribbean coast. The Mesoamerican Reef Insurance Programme is the first multinational collaboration that will design and...
WildlifeScience Daily

Reef-building corals and the microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another's needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.
Environmentvineyardgazette.com

Local Efforts Lead the Way in Combating Climate Change

Recent local events give me hope at a time when climate change news is becoming more and more dire, and it is being said that we have a decade to turn this boat around. Vineyard Wind I, which has been a long time in the making, finally has the go-ahead and will be the nation’s first major offshore wind farm. It will provide power to over 400,000 homes in Massachusetts, providing more power than all the current solar arrays installed in the commonwealth combined. It will reduce our carbon dioxide emissions by 1.6 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of taking 325,000 cars off the road every year. Hurray for this project that will make a significant contribution to our mitigating our contribution to climate change.
WildlifeScience Daily

Turning the tables -- how table corals are regenerating reefs

Table corals have been dubbed as "extraordinary ecosystem engineers" -- with new research showing these unique corals can regenerate coral reef habitats on the Great Barrier Reef faster than any other coral type. The study highlights the importance of tabular Acropora, and is led by the Australian Institute of Marine...
Environmentsapiens.org

How to Survive Climate Change in the India-Bangladesh Borderlands

The Sundarbans is a region rich in biodiversity. Spread over 10,000 square kilometers in two countries—India and Bangladesh—it is the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest. The area’s mudflats, forests, river islands, channels, and estuaries are home to more than 1,000 species of plants and animals. Purno Chandra Mondal, a tourist...
WildlifeScience Now

Comment on Trophic strategy and bleaching resistance in reef-building corals

In an era of major environmental changes, understanding corals’ resistance to bleaching is as crucial as it is challenging. A promising framework for inferring corals’ trophic strategies from Stable Isotope Bayesian Ellipses has been recently proposed to this end. As a contribution to this framework, we quantify a risk of bias inherent in its application and propose three alternative adjustments.
Sciencenewslanes.com

Coral reefs are dying, but it’s not too late to save them

The global outlook for coral doesn’t look good. The reef-building animals, which create the living architecture for some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet, are acutely vulnerable to climate change, and are experiencing heavy losses already. Without dramatic emissions reductions in the coming decade, their future is increasingly dire.
WildlifeNorth Country Public Radio

Natural Selections: Where do coral reefs get their food supply?

A coral reef is kind of like Manhattan, a huge number of mouths to feed in a packed parcel of real estate. A reef doesn't have upstate farms to keep them all fed. So how do they get by?. As Dr. Curt Stager tells Martha Foley, the coral polyps get...