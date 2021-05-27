Dee Snider Releases 'I Gotta Rock Again' Video And Announces Album

After changing heavy music for an entire generation and arguably forever, Korn found themselves at something of a dead end. After following up their legendary debut album with an album that was received with lukewarm praise (don’t shoot the messenger, I fucking love Life Is Peachy) and then capturing people by the million with their breakthrough album Follow The Leader, the Bakersfield band released Issues, the weakest album in their career at that point in time. Having mastered the ‘swell and burst’, ‘pull and release’ dynamic on their first two albums and gone for more melodic pastures on their next two records, Korn had to go back to the drawing board and, in doing so, created one of the most grossly overlooked bodies of work of the 21st Century. Plus it’s well known that it is Jonathan Davis’ favourite Korn album, so let’s delve into it.