Boston lost an old-style leader in manual arts on March 28 with the death of Charlie Sandler, who lived in Stoughton for more than 50 years. He was 88. A man with a “heart of gold,” Sandler stewarded the Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts in Boston as a center for woodworking, sewing and other crafts through more than a half century, all while supporting vocational education in Boston’s public schools.