Understand SC: What state legislators did and didn't do this session

By Emily Williams understandsc@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

This month, South Carolina’s regular legislative session came to a close. This latest lawmaking period followed an election that strengthened GOP majorities in both the House and the Senate, and it showed. The session started with a law banning most abortions and ended with passage of bills expanding gun rights...

www.postandcourier.com
