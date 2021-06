Sackrider Hill has been a favorite “secret” hideaway for thousands of Michiganders. Many of us feel it's “secret” because whenever we go there, we're usually the only ones around...but countless visitors have walked the hill and the trail for many decades. There are thick woods there now, but before all those trees grew, kids and adults used to go there tobogganing, sledding, and skiing. The hill's elevation is 1,128 feet - the tallest hill in the Waterloo Recreation Area.