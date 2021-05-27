newsbreak-logo
Climate Pledge Arena announces first food partnerships

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — The Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken announced the launch of their food and beverage program, “The Climate Collective,” bringing vendors with local ingredients that capture the spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

The unique program promises that 75% of all food and beverage items are from within 300 miles of the arena.

The first partners are:

  • Metropolitan Grill and Elliott’s Oyster House
  • Ballard Pizza
  • Lil’ Woody’s
  • Din Tai Fung
  • Just Poke
  • Hop Valley Craft Beer

“The Climate Collective” is lead by GM Steve Dominguez and the first executive chef to open a major sports arena, Molly D. De Mers.

More partners are expected to be announced in the coming months.

©2021 Cox Media Group

