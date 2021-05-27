Board modifies senior punishment

A high school senior was granted permission to take part in graduation events this spring, but the zero-tolerance offense will remain a part of the student’s educational record.

“We modify the punishment to time served given that there were extenuating circumstances and the student has simply requested to walk at graduation,” Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said during the May 10 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education called to hear the disciplinary appeal.

The student — who is not being named due to their age and lack of criminal charges in the matter — had vape pens found during a search of a vehicle on school grounds. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle, but was claimed by another student who was cited into Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

The search took place in mid-April, and the student filing the appeal spent the last weeks of their senior year in alternative school.

The board met privately with its attorney, Earl Patton, and reviewed the record from the school system’s disciplinary hearing authority prior to convening a meeting to consider the appeal.

Karge first moved to hold a hearing on the matter. That motion was supported by Jim Inman, 1st District representative.

Karge said the hearing would allow the board to ask questions before ruling on the appeal.

“I believe everyone has a right to be heard,” she said. “It would be the most prudent and responsible way to go forward before we choose to make a decision.”

The motion failed 2-6, with Karge and Inman voting in favor and Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative; Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative; Tony Brock, 5th District representative; Chris King, 6th District representative; Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative; and Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, all voting no.

Anita Hale, 4th District representative, did not attend the meeting.

Safdie then moved to evaluate the punishment issued by the school system. Karge asked if that would allow the board to review the underlying infraction, as well.

Patton said the board could consider lessor punishment in the case without holding a hearing. It could not impose a stiffer penalty without first holding a hearing.

Boston asked if the board could modify the underlying infraction, which Patton said was a possibility.

Karge supported Safdie’s motion, which passed 5-2, with Boston, Hamby, Safdie, Karge and Inman in favor and King and Brock opposed. Parris passed.

The student and family requested an open meeting on the appeal.

Attorney Matthew McClanahan, who represented the student at the meeting, said all school work has been completed and the student involved has had no additional disciplinary infractions and, prior to the April search, had no disciplinary actions on their record.

“We are asking this board to do one simple thing, and that would be to allow my client to walk at graduation,” McClanahan said. “If you do not allow her to graduate, then this board will have said that change that she has exhibited, the remorse that she has felt and the decision she seeks to make in the future will all be for naught.

“We ask this board to allow her to grow as an adult and to have that moment of celebration that all high school seniors need. We’re simply asking for your understanding and mark her personal growth.”

Safdie said there were issues the board needed to discuss.

“This student was guilty of having a vape pen — which in my eyes is equivalent to having cigarettes in a car. It’s no laughing matter, but it’s against the rules. The question from my perspective: is the punishment she received commiserate with having a vaping device in her car?” Safdie said.

The student had received punishment under the zero tolerance offenses policy, which states students can be expelled from the regular school program for at least one calendar year for “Unlawful possession of any drug, including any controlled substance, controlled substance analogue, or legend drug on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.”

The policy does allow the director of schools to modify the time a student is expelled from the regular program on a case-by-case basis.

McClanahan said the zero tolerance policy did not make any reference to vape devices.

“It is our contention that … did not commit a zero tolerance offense,” McClanahan said. “That the marijuana in question at the disciplinary hearing has been claimed by a person in this room.”

Another student was present at the meeting. McClanahan said that person had signed an affidavit stating the marijuana belong to her and that the other student had no knowledge of possession of the vape pens or marijuana in her possession.

Karge said the proceedings were sounding much like a hearing and asked if the board could ask questions of the students present. Patton said that would not be appropriate unless the board decided to hold a hearing.

Karge moved to lesson the infraction to possession of vape pens and lighters, but not possession of marijuana, supported by Boston.

Brock said if the student were only guilty of having vape pens, the past month spent in alternative school was too severe.

“Was that right to begin with?” he asked.

Boston said the board had the authority to alter the infraction and the punishment.

“We can’t go back and change what has happened,” she said. “We can change what goes forward.”

Patton asked for a brief recess to confer with McClanahan. He then asked for a recess to speak with the board before they took action.

The board recessed for about 15 minutes.

Upon their return, Karge rescinded her motion and Boston rescinded her second.

Then, Karge moved to keep the infraction as a zero-tolerance offense but modify the punishment to allow the student to participate in graduation activities.

Karge said, “Not having a hearing and not being able to hear all sides, I don’t feel it is appropriate to change the zero tolerance … But after conferring with the director and learning we have the ability to change the punishment, I would like to make that decision.”

Safdie noted state law gave the director of schools and board the authority to change the punishment of zero-tolerance offenses.

The motion passed 5-2, with Safdie, Hamby, Boston, Karge and Inman in favor and Parris and King opposed. Brock passed on the vote.