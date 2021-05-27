Guide to Global X Thematic ETFs

Thematic funds focused on narrow economic niches and secular growth trends can be cool, fun and sexy. But does that make them good investments?. Yes … and maybe not-so-yes, depending on the fund, the fees charged and how far back the data goes, according to a recent report from Morningstar. The investment research firm’s “Global Thematic Funds Landscape” report plumbs the depth of these products, which are hyper-focused on areas from blockchain and cannabis to genomics and hydrogen energy, as well as numerous other themes. Some thematic ideas are gimmicky and short-lived (such as the exchange-traded fund that tracked the performance of official corporate sponsors of the major North American professional sports leagues), while many others have some real meat on the bone.