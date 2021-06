Science will be an essential foundation for your growing empire in Slipways. Without it, you won’t be able to invent unique technology exclusive to the three council members you picked at the start of your game. It’s easy to also forget about science because it doesn’t feel like an important structure of your growing empire, and you’d be wrong. If you ever have a planet that has a surplus of People in its production, we highly recommend going out of your way to start working on science.