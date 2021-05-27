‘Green Lantern’: Lee Toland Krieger To Direct Multiple Episodes Of Greg Berlanti’s Superhero Series
When you hear that WarnerMedia is diving deep into the world of DC superheroes with new TV projects coming to HBO Max, fans are bound to get excited. Especially when you see what Marvel Studios is doing on Disney+, translating the blockbuster film feeling to the small screen. And yes, the news that J.J. Abrams is working on a couple of series is exciting, but it is beginning to feel like perhaps HBO Max’s “Green Lantern” might skew closer to the CW superhero universe than it does to the big-screen DCEU counterparts.theplaylist.net