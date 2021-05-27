‘Green Lantern’: Lee Toland Krieger To Direct Multiple Episodes Of Greg Berlanti’s Superhero Series

The Arrow series finale may have wrapped up the last loose ends of Oliver Queen's story, but it also left fans with a huge tease about one of the series' other major characters, John Diggle. Near the end of the finale, Diggle discovers a small box crashed into the ground near him and when he opens it, the box contains a green glow. For fans, the implication is that the box contains a Green Lantern ring, something that would deliver on fan hope that Diggle would eventually join the Green Lantern Corps. With Diggle actor David Ramsey reprising his role in a handful of upcoming Arrowverse appearances, however, fans might want to adjust their expectations. According to Ramsey, we'll be seeing the consequences of Diggle refusing the invitation of whatever was in the box.