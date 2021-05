Orlando Pride hosted Portland Thorns in a NWSL fixture last Wednesday and the game ended with an important 2-1 Orlando Pride win that showed the latter’s ability to be harmful upfront even against one of the best performing teams of the NWSL currently. This win will certainly give a boost to Orlando Pride and enable them to approach the next games with more confidence and in the appropriate way to get as more points as possible. While for the visitors, they will have to look at what went wrong for them and fix it quickly to not lose more points in the future and get back to their winning ways.