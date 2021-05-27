Marquise Brown's Goal for Year 3 Is Bigger Than Himself

Lamar Jackson has a clear weakness as a passer. Will the Ravens’ splurge on wide receivers help? - Jonas Shaffer. In a Week 9 game against the Colts, Jackson threw 23 passes, just five of which were outside the numbers. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards offered little run-game relief, combining for 53 yards on 23 carries. Hemmed in and bottled up, there was only so much the Ravens could do on offense — but what they did was enough. Jackson finished 19-for-23 for 170 yards, the defense forced two turnovers and returned a fumble for a touchdown, and the Ravens left Indianapolis with a gutsy 24-10 win.