Sheriff struggling to keep deputies

Sheriff Casey Cox had two more deputies turn in their notices earlier this month.

Cox told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission he’s lost about 60 employees since 2018, many taking jobs with other law enforcement agencies in the region.

“I’ve lost them to other departments that are paying much higher salaries,” Cox told the panel. “We send people to the police academy and get them certified. We send them to school and get their books. And then they leave us.”

Cox said the salary difference between Cumberland County and other agencies was significant. In Cumberland County, a patrol deputy starting salary is $29,479.

Cox said the city of Crossville pays $39,020 while Putnam County pays certified deputies a starting salary of $35,500 and Cookeville pays $39,459. Fairfield Glade pays $35,672. Roane County is paying patrol and corrections officers $36,792. Green County, with a similar population, pays $37,648, and Warren County, with about 40,000 people, pays $40,3110.

“I can’t blame a young man or a young woman, as frustrating as it is,” Cox said.

The maximum pay for a patrol deputy is $44,218. Once an employee reaches that maximum, annual cost of living increases are not added to their base salary but instead paid as a lump sum once each year.

Cox said the county has spent about $400,000 to train and equip new deputies and send them to the police academy.

“We’re way behind,” Cox said. He related the story of a 15-year veteran of his department who had reached the rank of sergeant, pay grade 10 on the county’s scale.

“He left to go to Cookeville and he got a very substantial pay raise as a slick-sleeve patrol officer,” Cox said.

“Slick-sleeve” patrol officers do not hold a rank and typically have fewer additional responsibilities compared with corporals and sergeants.

Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, asked if Cox required deputies to sign a commitment with the department. Cox said few departments required contracts. He also said he would be agreeable to having deputies sign a contract if the county offered a competitive wage.

“Right now, I’m getting good people,” Cox said. “I am blessed with the people I have, but I don’t have anything to draw anybody … I don’t have a problem with putting together a contract for somebody to sign that would be prorated: you stick with me for three years or something like that. But I think that has to be an incentive on why you want to come anyway — not at $29,000.”

Cox also questioned the county’s salary matrix and the placement of deputies and corrections officers on the salary scale. Patrol deputies are grade 7 on the salary scale. Corrections officers earn a starting pay of $26,799.

“I see how I want to get there, how I think it would fix the problem,” Cox said of adjusting the compensation for his department.

Cox proposed moving the grade level of some of the sheriff’s office employees, with minimum salaries listed:

•Corrections Officer: minimum salary of $26,799 to $32,427

•Corrections Corporal: $29,479 to $35,669

•Corrections Sergeant: $32,427 to $39,236

•Patrol Deputy: $29,479 to $35,669

•Corporal: $32,427 to $39,236

•Patrol Sergeant and Investigator: $39,236 to $43,160

Commissioner Deborah Holbrook asked why Cox was not asking for more funding in his operations budget.

Cox said, “I guess that’s a conversation that’s supposed to come up at a different time.”

County departments have presented their operations budgets to the budget committee, but salaries were kept at last year’s level for initial discussions.

The budget committee is waiting on information from its salary consultant before taking action on any changes to the county’s salary matrix, cost-of-living pay increases for county employees, or new employee requests.

Last year, the consultant recommended the entire salary matrix be adjusted upward by 6%, but the commission did not implement any changes to its salary schedule due to concerns about revenue amid the ongoing pandemic. It also did not grant a cost-of-living increase.

Stone said, “We had intended to review our salary study last year and we had coronavirus … I hope you all will consider a cost-of-living raise before new hires because it could be a significant increase if we’ve gotten behind.”

Operating budgets feature few changes from the 2021-’22 budget, with increases for items like communications or supplies.

Thursday, the committee took its first look at capital needs and personnel requests from county departments.

Capital requests totaled about $3 million between the county general fund budget and the solid waste department.

The list includes fixing a parapet wall at the courthouse that is leaning, estimated at $49,60; LED lighting upgrades at the Milo Lemert Building, estimated at $19,700; and a new camera system for the courthouse, estimated at $10,468.

Other large purchases include $200,000 for five new patrol cars to replace patrol vehicles in the sheriff’s office; about $17,000 for water source heat pumps and mixing valves for the jail; $14,900 for sealing and striping the parking lot at the justice center; $540,00 to replace three ambulances for EMS; and $480,000 for two brush fire trucks and a new fire engine for the Cumberland County Fire Department.

Fire Chief Trevor Kerley said the current trucks had over 200,000 miles. One broke down on the way to a rescue a few weeks ago.

“If I had to pull a trailer right now, it would have to be pulled by my truck or one of my men’s trucks,” Kerley said. “It’s time to get rid of the trucks.”

The engine will replace an engine from 1990 model support truck. The current unit one will become a support truck. That engine had been a constant source of maintenance, Kerley said.

The county has 18 fire engines. Six were purchased in 2000, three in 2005 and three in 2013. The county purchased one last year that replaced a 1979 model.

The committee also discussed the Pelco Video Surveillance System at the jail. The current system is an analog system and replacement parts are difficult to find. A new system would cost about $510,000.

“We have to have it,” Cox said. “It’s currently working … Finding the DVRs to replace them is almost impossible. The cameras, the controls that control the doors, and the push buttons in the walls — all of that interfaces together.”

If the system goes down, there is an eight-week lead time to order it and another six months to install. While down, Cox has to increase manpower in the jail to physically walk the jail to provide required inmate checks and safety patrols.

“It’s a large ticket item. It could last 10 years and it could last until tomorrow,” he said.

Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, asked if the commission could budget for the item and not purchase it unless necessary. Stone said that could help speed up the procurement process should the system need replacement.

Finance Director Nathan Brock said the commission had to provide funding for what is budgeted.

The committee will revisit the capital outlay list before finalizing the budget.

Personnel requests include three lieutenant firefighters for the County Fire Department, estimated total cost of $136,436; an additional part-time employee at the animal shelter; additional part-time personnel in the solid waste department; and increasing hours for an employee in the county mayor’s office from 35 to 37.5 hours.

Kerley said the firefighter positions would add one person to each of the three shifts of the county department. He proposed the new position of lieutenant to provide growth opportunities for firefighters.

“The guy that started this week is getting paid the same as the guy hired two years ago,” he told the committee.

The department has not had an increase in personnel since 1995, Kerley said, and the number of volunteer firefighters continues to decline. Currently, there are nine full time firefighers and the department fields over 1,200 calls a year, sometimes three a day.

The Election Office has requested an employee classification change, moving an employee from grade 7 to grade 9. That must be reviewed by the salary consultant before the commission takes action.

The next meeting of the budget committee is scheduled June 3. At that time, the committee will review the proposed schools budget.

County budget review is scheduled to resume June 10, with discussion of revenue and employee compensation.