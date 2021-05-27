Cancel
Public Health

The Healthiest State In The U.S. Based On New Well-Being Index

710 WOR
710 WOR
 11 days ago

While a lot of people do the best they can to stay healthy, sometimes where folks live can play a huge role in their health and well-being. And judging by a new report, some states are having a much more positive effect on their residents than others.

  • Digital health company Sharecare in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) has come out with their annual Community Well-Being Index state ranking.
  • The report assessed overall well-being in a range of health risk factors, including physical health, community and social bonds, ability to manage finances and more.
  • Massachusetts was named the healthiest state in the nation, ranking among the Top 10 for eight out of the 10 well-being factors.
  • They came in first for healthcare access, second for housing and transportation, fifth for financial and physical well-being, sixth for community well-being, and seventh for both social well-being and food access.

Top 10 Healthiest States in the U.S.

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Hawaii
  3. New Jersey
  4. Maryland
  5. New York
  6. California
  7. Connecticut
  8. Washington
  9. Colorado
  10. Utah
  • As for the unhealthiest state in the U.S., that would be Mississippi for a second year in a row.
  • It ranked near the bottom for all factors except resource access.
  • Six of the bottom 10 states are in the South.

10 Least Healthy States in the U.S.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Arkansas
  3. New Mexico
  4. West Virginia
  5. Kentucky
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Alabama
  8. Louisiana
  9. Indiana
The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

