The Healthiest State In The U.S. Based On New Well-Being Index
While a lot of people do the best they can to stay healthy, sometimes where folks live can play a huge role in their health and well-being. And judging by a new report, some states are having a much more positive effect on their residents than others.
- Digital health company Sharecare in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) has come out with their annual Community Well-Being Index state ranking.
- The report assessed overall well-being in a range of health risk factors, including physical health, community and social bonds, ability to manage finances and more.
- Massachusetts was named the healthiest state in the nation, ranking among the Top 10 for eight out of the 10 well-being factors.
- They came in first for healthcare access, second for housing and transportation, fifth for financial and physical well-being, sixth for community well-being, and seventh for both social well-being and food access.
Top 10 Healthiest States in the U.S.
- Massachusetts
- Hawaii
- New Jersey
- Maryland
- New York
- California
- Connecticut
- Washington
- Colorado
- Utah
- As for the unhealthiest state in the U.S., that would be Mississippi for a second year in a row.
- It ranked near the bottom for all factors except resource access.
- Six of the bottom 10 states are in the South.
10 Least Healthy States in the U.S.
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- New Mexico
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Louisiana
- Indiana