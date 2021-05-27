Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Biologists construct a 'periodic table' for cell nuclei

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

HOUSTON - (May 27, 2021) - One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Coral#Biological Cells#Human Cells#Data Scientists#Science Experiments#Human Genome#The Dna Zoo#Ctbp#Rice University#Seaworld#Austrian#Rice Baylor#Northeastern University#Illumina Inc#Ibm#Welch Institute#Cell Nuclei#Cell Nucleus#Biologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Classification System for Cell Nuclei Unveiled

One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.
Wildlifebowdoin.edu

Plant Biologist Bruce Kohorn and Students Discover (Curly, Red) Clues to Cell Wall Adhesion

Linnean Professor of Biology and Biochemistry Bruce Kohorn has co-authored several new articles that deepen our understanding of how plant cells stick to one another. Kohorn, an accomplished scientist with many published articles, has made discoveries that have influenced the world of plant science. But in the case of his new research, he credits his laboratory team with their contributions to the achievement. "The real story here is the students," he said.
ScienceNewswise

Bringing microscopy to the biologist

Newswise — Customized microscopes have over the years evolved into huge and costly research tools. Many are difficult or even impossible to transport to where they are needed, such as another lab. Some fill up the better part of an entire room or have to be anchored to special tables that limit vibrations.
WildlifePhys.org

Biologists find invasive snails using new DNA-detection technique

Invasive species, beware: Your days of hiding may be ending. Biologists led by the University of Iowa discovered the presence of the invasive New Zealand mud snail by detecting their DNA in waters they were inhabiting incognito. The researchers employed a technique called environmental DNA (eDNA) to reveal the snails' existence, showing the method can be used to detect and control new, unknown incursions by the snail and other invasive species.
Scienceecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Fisheries Biologist at Lynker

Lynker is looking to hire a Fisheries Biologist III to support the Southeast Fisheries Science Center. The Southeast Fisheries Science Center (SEFSC) is one of six regional National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) centers that support the scientific mission of the NMFS. The SEFSC is composed of several labs, including labs in Miami, FL (SEFSC main office); Beaufort, NC; Panama City, FL; Pascagoula, MS; Stennis Space Center, MS; Galveston, TX; and a field office in Lafayette, LA, as well as smaller field offices in North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas that support port sampling and other scientific activities. The SEFSC supports research in the Southeast Region which includes the South Atlantic (North Carolina through Florida), the Gulf of Mexico (Florida through Texas), and the Caribbean (Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands). Some research and analytical activities may also be conducted in collaboration with other NMFS Science Centers, state agencies, and international countries.
PhysicsEurekAlert

GEM simplifies the internal structure of protons and their collisions

The Henryk Niewodniczanski Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences. Inside each proton or neutron there are three quarks bound by gluons. Until now, it has often been assumed that two of them form a "stable" pair known as a diquark. It seems, however, that it's the end of the road for the diquarks in physics. This is one of the conclusions of the new model of proton-proton or proton-nucleus collisions, which takes into account the interactions of gluons with the sea of virtual quarks and antiquarks.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A long-standing basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system, on which subsequent cellular life is based?
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

A new study has identified a molecule called ten-eleven-translocation 1 (TET1) as a necessary component in the repair of myelin, which protects nerves and facilitates accurate transmission of electrical signals. The discovery could have important implications in treating neurodegenerative diseases and for molecular rejuvenation of aging brains in healthy individuals.
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers create intelligent electronic microsystems from 'green' material

A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a self-autonomous living organism. The microsystem is constructed from a novel type of electronics that can process ultralow electronic signals and incorporates a device that can generate electricity "out of thin air" from the ambient environment.
ScienceEurekAlert

Humboldt Research Fellowship for postdoctoral and experienced researchers

The Humboldt Research Fellowship is one of the most prestigious fellowships for researchers of all nations and disciplines. It sponsors outstanding international researchers to conduct research in Germany. In addition to the fellowship amount, the researchers benefit in particular from networking with the global network of Humboldt Fellows. Researchers from...
Physicsarxiv.org

Identification of Magnetic Interactions and High-field Quantum Spin Liquid in $α$-RuCl$_3$

The frustrated magnet $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ constitutes a fascinating quantum material platform that harbors the intriguing Kitaev physics. However, a consensus on its intricate spin interactions and field-induced quantum phases has not been reached yet. Here we exploit multiple state-of-the-art many-body methods and determine the microscopic spin model that quantitatively explains major observations in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, including the zigzag order, double-peak specific heat, magnetic anisotropy, and the characteristic M-star dynamical spin structure, etc. According to our model simulations, the in-plane field drives the system into the polarized phase at about 7 T and a thermal fractionalization occurs at finite temperature, reconciling observations in different experiments. Under out-of-plane fields, the zigzag order is suppressed at 35 T, above which, and below a polarization field of 100 T level, there emerges a field-induced quantum spin liquid. The fractional entropy and algebraic low-temperature specific heat unveil the nature of a gapless spin liquid, which can be explored in high-field measurements on $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
Cancerbioengineer.org

Clever biomolecular labelling enables identification of immune cells

Biomolecules regulate the biological functions inside every living cell. If scientists can understand the molecular mechanisms of such functions, then it is possible to detect the severe dysfunction which can lead to illness. At a molecular level, this can be achieved with fluorescent markers that are specifically incorporated into the respective biomolecules. In the past, this has been achieved by incorporating a marker in the bio-molecule by completely rebuilding it from the beginning, necessitating a large number of steps. Unfortunate-ly, this approach not only takes a lot of time and resources, but also produces unwanted waste products. Researchers at the Universities of Göttingen and Edinburgh have now been able to show that a non-toxic complex of the common metal manganese makes it possible to conveniently label a class of special bio-molecules known as peptides right at the last minute of their synthesis. This means the mechanism of action of these labelled peptides can be investigated efficiently. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.
Scienceutsouthwestern.edu

Not just a phase for RNAs

DALLAS – June 9, 2021 – A phenomenon in which an RNA named NORAD drives a protein named Pumilio to form liquid droplets in cells, much like oil in water, appears to tightly regulate the activity of Pumilio. A new study led by UT Southwestern scientists suggests that such RNA-driven “phase separation,” in turn, protects against genome instability, premature aging, and neurodegenerative diseases, and may represent a previously unrecognized way for RNAs to regulate cellular processes.
Sciencebioengineer.org

Tracking RNA through space and time

The “miracle of life” is most obvious at the very beginning: When the fertilized egg cell divides by means of furrows into blastomeres, envelops itself in an amniotic sac, and unfolds to form germ layers. When the blastomeres begin to differentiate into different cells – and when they eventually develop into a complete organism.
Wildlifeutah.edu

U biologists contribute to mammal study

U researchers in the School of Biological Sciences provided significant data for a new study on how mammals fare among human activity. The study, published in Global Change Biology, found that even mammal species that thrived at lower levels of human disturbance struggled in highly urbanized environments. “We can attribute...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A molecular timescale for eukaryote evolution with implications for the origin of red algal-derived plastids

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22044-z, published online 25 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 3, in which the bar describing the group Obazoa omitted Thecamonas trahens and Pygsuia biforma. The correct version of Fig. 3 is:. The original version of this Article contained...