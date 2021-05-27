Cancel
Seabirds face dire threats from climate change, human activity — especially in Northern Hemisphere

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere are struggling to breed -- and in the Southern Hemisphere, they may not be far behind. These are the conclusions of a study, published May 28 in Science, analyzing more than 50 years of breeding records for 67 seabird species worldwide. The international team...

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
