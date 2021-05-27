Madison's Baker headed to state after breaking school record in shot put

2: (2) Amherst 23-3 3: (3) North Ridgeville 19-4 Watch List: North Olmsted 8-13, Olmsted Falls 14-11 Crop Comments: The final softball Crop of the year is here. After a year without softball, the 2021 season has absolutely flown by with several area teams already seeing their seasons come to an end in the opening round of the OHSAA state tournament. … Instead of a normal Crop Comments section, where I’d list the accomplishments the past week, let’s take a look at the playoff prospects of the teams in the Crop … Starting with Keystone, who has won more than 60 consecutive conference games between the old Patriot Athletic Conference and the Lorain County League. The Wildcats were as strong as ever in 2021, losing just once, and have a great chance to take home another state championship trophy as the No. 1 ranked team in Division I by the Softball Coaches Association. … Amherst and North Ridgeville are attached at the hip as far as the playoffs are concerned. The Comets and Rangers will more than likely split the Southwestern Conference championship and could face off in a regional semifinal if the brackets run chalk. … Wellington is one of the top five teams in Division III and with its stellar lineup, and somehow even better pitching, the Dukes have a great chance to make a deep run. … Midview’s overall record is deceiving as they finished fourth in the tough SWC and picked up a win over Avon. … Elyria Catholic is the eighth seed in the Creston district and faces a tough matchup against Tuslaw if they can win their sectional final. With new Lorain County home run leader Annika Bredel swinging the bat like she has this season, the Panthers could beat anyone. … Brookside and Clearview again drew the short straw as they both sit in the same district as Keystone. The Clippers and Cardinals are talented teams and could make runs deep into the district tournament. … Avon, now in the Barberton district, faces off against Westlake and could make an upset run as the six seed should they defeat the Demons. The Eagles are a top-quality team that has played North Ridgeville and Amherst down to the wire this season. … Lorain’s postseason came to an end on May 10 as the Titans fell in the first round of the playoffs.