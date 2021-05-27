newsbreak-logo
Madison's Baker headed to state after breaking school record in shot put

By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter
richlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST — Kami Baker didn’t just qualify for the state meet. The Madison senior etched her name in program history. Baker finished third in the shot put competition at the Division I Amherst regional Wednesday afternoon with a school-record throw of 39 feet, 11.5 inches. She will compete at next week’s Division I state meet at Hilliard Darby High School.

