America’s Best Bars For 2021

 11 days ago
Esquire’s 15thannual Best Bars In America list has just been released. In it, 27 drinkeries are given their highest honor. Unfortunately, the list is alphabetical by city, so we don’t know how they compare head-to-head. So, you might just have to get a road trip planned and try them all out for yourself. Among them are:

  • Watchman’s (Atlanta)
  • Ministry of Brewing (Baltimore)
  • Hunky Dory (Brooklyn)
  • Lazy Bird (Chicago)
  • Noble Riot (Denver)
  • Thunderbolt (Los Angeles)
  • White Limozeen (Nashville)
  • The Elysian Bar (New Orleans)
  • Decibel (NYC)
  • Scotch Lodge (Portland, Oregon)
  • Phone Booth (San Francisco)
  • Roquette (Seattle)
  • Tiki TNT (Washington, DC)

Source:Esquire

