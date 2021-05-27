America’s Best Bars For 2021

——— JULIANA UKIOMOGBE: Describe your ideal writing atmosphere. What gets you in the mood?. KRISTEN ARNETT: I love a lot of natural light. I consider myself very much a place writer, specifically writing a lot about Florida, so having a view outside while I’m working feels crucial. I love being able to look up and see the skyline and all the greenery. I especially love when I can work outside. Right now, the place where I live in Miami has a balcony, so it’s been such a dream to sit out there and work while enjoying the Florida heat. Soon, it’s going to be storm season and I’ll have to move everything inside, but I like that, too. The weather in Florida feels like a big part of my work. Florida has a very physical presence, almost tactile, like hands touching flesh. I want that in my writing, always. I feel very blessed to live here.