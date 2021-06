It was reported that DSP Media filed a lawsuit against former April member Hyunjoo, who is still a celebrity part of their agency. The Seoul Gwanak District Police Station previously concluded that there was no criminal charge against Hyunjoo's acquaintance, who revealed through an online community post that Hyunjoo was bullied by the April members. The acquaintance claimed that she had heard about the bullying from Hyunjoo herself and stated that all the April members were perpetrators. The acquaintance wrote, "All members bullied Hyunjoo except the newly added members Rachel and Chaekyung."