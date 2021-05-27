newsbreak-logo
Different neurons make hairy and hairless skin itch

By Anne Wainscott Sargent-Georgia Tech
Futurity
 3 days ago

Researchers have uncovered differences in itch in non-hairy versus hairy areas of the skin. The work could open new, more effective treatments for patients suffering from persistent skin itching. Chronic skin itching drives more people to the dermatologist than any other condition. In fact, the latest science literature finds that...

www.futurity.org
