Irvine, CA

This COVID-19 antibody test can predict if you'll have severe disease

By KGTV Staff
tmj4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. — Researchers at the University of California Irvine have developed a new kind of COVID-19 antibody test that can predict early on if someone will have a severe case of the disease. The two-step test works by searching a patient’s blood for what the scientists call “bad antibodies”...

