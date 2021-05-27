New Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Game Announced

newsbreak-logo
The Fast & Furious franchise has become one of the biggest on the globe, and it now reaches beyond the big screen with video games and animated TV shows based on the films. Well how about a video game based on the animated series based on the films?? Fast & Furious: Spy Racers has been a hit for younger audiences on Netflix and it will soon be a console racing game that will take fans even deeper into the action. On Thursday, Outright Games and Universal Games and Digital Platforms announced the release of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R.

