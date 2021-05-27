New Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Game Announced

Reviews are already starting to hit for Universal's F9, and while there are only 5 reviews thus far, the film is currently holding a 60% rating on the Tomatometer. There are 3 fresh reviews so far and they describe it as "exhilaratingly ridiculous", "outta control", and "gloriously ludicrous", which is what you've come to expect from a movie that straps a rocket onto a car and sends it flying into the sky. The two negative reviews also highlight the energy, but one says "it goes through the motions" while another highlights it is running out of ways to top itself "based on the often dull, always bloated results here". You can check out all the Rotten Tomatoes reviews here.