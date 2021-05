The Yankton Gazelles finished in a fourth-place tie and the Bucks took sixth at the ESD Track & Field Championships Saturday in Aberdeen. Yankton had one conference first place as the Gazelles won the 4 by 800 relay with the foursome of Annika Gordon, Thea Chance, Shae Rumsey and Sydnee Serck. Gordon took second in the girls 400, Tierney Faulk was runner-up in the girls triple jump and the Gazelles were second in the 4 by 400 relay. The Yankton Bucks got second place finishes by Cody Oswald in the 110 hurdles and Carson Haak in the boys shot put.