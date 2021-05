Jordan Davis will release a new EP called Buy Dirt on May 21st. The project features eight songs, including a collaboration with Luke Bryan. Jordan said, “I've always loved artists who take risks. I'm in a different spot in my life than I was when I released (debut album) Home State. We all are! 2020 was a tough time for everyone. I was able to use that time to recenter some things in my world, and I didn't want those lessons to go to waste. I wanted to create something special. The best way to that was to write honestly, and we did a lot of that on this record.”