Los Angeles 2-year-old becomes youngest Mensa member

May 27 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old Los Angeles girl with an IQ score of 146 has become the youngest member of Mensa in the United States.

Parents Sukhjit Athwal and Devon Quest said their daughter, Kashe, 2, was accepted into Mensa, the world's oldest high IQ society, after scoring 146 on an IQ test -- nearly 50 points higher than the 98-point average in the United States.

The parents said Kashe can read full sentences, count to 100 and identify all 50 states. She is now working on identifying periodic table elements by their symbols and learning Spanish.

"She'll wake up on a Saturday and say, 'I wanna do elements,' or, 'I wanna do states,' so whenever she's leaning into it, we're just there to support her," Quest told KABC-TV.

The parents said they don't put pressure on the girl to achieve and she is in many ways a normal toddler.

"At the end of the day, she's in that toddler stage. So she very much is still a normal 2-year-old where we have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it's different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she's able to understand just a little bit more," Athwal told KTTV-TV.