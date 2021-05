Eleven senators missed the high-stakes Senate procedural vote Friday on legislation to form a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol attack. The vote was initially anticipated for Thursday, but when it got bumped to the Friday before the long Memorial Day weekend, several senators opted to maintain their travel plans and left Washington before casting their vote. Some senators said they had longstanding family obligations or other work commitments outside of D.C., while others did not provide an immediate explanation to Fox News.