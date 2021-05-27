Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Game-time call again

newsbreak-logo
Nosek (undisclosed) will remain a game-time decision ahead of Friday's Game 7 clash with Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Nosek has played just twice in the Knights' last 15 contests due to his undisclosed injury. If the 28-year-old Czech does get into the lineup for Game 7 it figures to be in a bottom-six role. During the regular season, Nosek once again tallied eight goals, the third straight season hitting that mark.

